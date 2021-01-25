Scarborough condo offers more space and lake views outside the core

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

22 East Haven Dr., No. 1007, Toronto

Asking price: $499,900 (September, 2020)

Selling price: $566,000 (October, 2020)

Previous selling price: $328,581 (July, 2019)

Taxes: $1,862 (2020)

Days on the market: eight

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The unit is in a building just five minutes from Bluffer's Park. Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

This two-bedroom, suite is a 30-minute drive from downtown Toronto, but five minutes to Bluffer’s Park and the beach. Of the dozen or so visitors, many considered the commute a fair trade-off given its $499,900 price. To nail down a deal, the buyers offered $66,100 over asking.

“The condo market downtown was starting to slow down a bit, so I wasn’t sure if it would be the same scenario in other areas of the city, like Scarborough, where this unit was,” agent Jenelle Cameron says. “But we decided to give it a go.”

“Units come up quite often, but this unit was different: It has an absolutely phenomenal view, and it was also finished so nicely inside.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The L-shaped kitchen has marble countertops. Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

With unobstructed views of Lake Ontario, this south-facing suite has lots of natural light in both bedrooms and a wide terrace off the central living and dining area.

Clustered around the foyer is a full bathroom, a laundry closet with stacked machines and an L-shaped kitchen with marble countertops and stainless steel appliances.

The unit comes with a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $510 cover water, concierge and the use of fitness and games rooms and a rooftop terrace.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The south-facing suite gets lots of natural light. Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

“All units have some [outdoor space] but not usually a big terrace like that,” Ms. Cameron says.

“And it had a built-in Murphy bed in the second bedroom, which doubled as an office, so that was a nice touch people liked.”

