Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Scarborough condo offers more space and lake views outside the core

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

22 East Haven Dr., No. 1007, Toronto

Asking price: $499,900 (September, 2020)

Selling price: $566,000 (October, 2020)

Previous selling price: $328,581 (July, 2019)

Taxes: $1,862 (2020)

Days on the market: eight

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The unit is in a building just five minutes from Bluffer's Park.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

This two-bedroom, suite is a 30-minute drive from downtown Toronto, but five minutes to Bluffer’s Park and the beach. Of the dozen or so visitors, many considered the commute a fair trade-off given its $499,900 price. To nail down a deal, the buyers offered $66,100 over asking.

“The condo market downtown was starting to slow down a bit, so I wasn’t sure if it would be the same scenario in other areas of the city, like Scarborough, where this unit was,” agent Jenelle Cameron says. “But we decided to give it a go.”

“Units come up quite often, but this unit was different: It has an absolutely phenomenal view, and it was also finished so nicely inside.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The L-shaped kitchen has marble countertops.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

With unobstructed views of Lake Ontario, this south-facing suite has lots of natural light in both bedrooms and a wide terrace off the central living and dining area.

Clustered around the foyer is a full bathroom, a laundry closet with stacked machines and an L-shaped kitchen with marble countertops and stainless steel appliances.

The unit comes with a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $510 cover water, concierge and the use of fitness and games rooms and a rooftop terrace.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The south-facing suite gets lots of natural light.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

“All units have some [outdoor space] but not usually a big terrace like that,” Ms. Cameron says.

“And it had a built-in Murphy bed in the second bedroom, which doubled as an office, so that was a nice touch people liked.”

