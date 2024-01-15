Open this photo in gallery: Soare Productions

16 Winston Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $999,000 (October 2023)

Selling price: $935,000 (October 2023)

Previous selling price: $650,000 (October 2015); $417,900 (May 2008); $275,000 (August 2007); $155,000 (December 1999)

Taxes: $4,670 (2023)

Days on the market: five

Listing agents: Sandra Pate and Amy Polson, Sage Real Estate Ltd.

The action

This updated, semi-detached house abutting Blantyre Public School hit the market priced at $999,000, roughly $100,000 higher than a neighbouring home also in search of a buyer. When an offer came in, they were open to negotiation and settled on a purchase price $64,000 under asking.

“Although, we only had four showings… two [buyers] were talking about offers, but one just got to it quickly,” said agent Sandra Pate.

“There was another property a block away listed at $899,000 before we went on the market,” Ms. Pate said. “We were a bit worried about that, but ours was nicer. They got multiple offers but didn’t take any. We heard they wanted $1.1-million, so they upped their price - and it sat.”

What they got

This 110-year-old home on a 21-by-105-foot lot has undergone several renovations. Most recently, the roof, fencing, front porch, and deck off the sunroom were replaced.

Inside, new wiring and plumbing systems were installed, and heated floors were laid in the two bathrooms.

Two bedrooms upstairs have hardwood floors, as do the eat-in kitchen and living room. The lower-level recreation area is carpeted.

A garage sits off a mutual driveway.

The agent’s take

“It’s in the Upper Beach pocket, so you can walk to the lake and Loblaws,” said Ms. Pate.

“It’s a particularly wide lot for the price at 21½ feet, which is pretty great for a little two-bedroom, starter house, because it’s not uncommon to see 13- 14- or 15-foot [frontages].”

“The owners were very house proud, so you could literally eat off the floor,” Ms. Pate said. “It was so perfect, with a lovely newer kitchen and bathrooms, and the basement was dug down.”