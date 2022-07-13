Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

82 Warden Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,899,000 (June, 2022)

Selling price: $1,975,000 (June, 2022)

Taxes: $6,855 (2021)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Tommy Lioutas, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

Ceiling heights are at least 10 feet throughout, including in the basement.Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

When listing this three-bedroom home in the attractive Birch Cliff neighbourhood, agent Tommy Lioutas suggested an asking price slightly less than what comparable homes indicated was fair market value. Given a realistic sticker price, in less than a week two bids emerged. One was willing to slightly nudge their offer upward to take the home.

“Not too far away was a similar luxury home, and it didn’t sell on its offer night, so we did a different strategy than them,” Mr. Lioutas said.

“We were slightly under market value at $1.899-million with hopes that we could generate maybe two or three offers that would all be from qualified buyers, and hope to get a bit of a bidding war, which is what we did. And we were above our target range.”

What they got

This house on a 34- by 92-foot lot has a dining area and a kitchen stretching along the back with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and an exit to a wide deck and stone patio.Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

This house on a 34- by 92-foot lot has a dining area and a kitchen stretching along the back with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and an exit to a wide deck and stone patio.

A floating staircase with glass railings separates two entertaining areas. Ceiling heights are at least 10 feet throughout, including in the basement.

There are heated floors in one of the home’s four bathrooms. There’s also a mudroom with built-in storage and direct entry to the garage.

The agent’s take

A floating staircase with glass railings separates two entertaining areas.Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

“It was custom built in 2016, and my client did a lot of upgraded features, which made it stand out in the neighbourhood,” Mr. Lioutas said.

“It felt like a Beach home, but … we didn’t have the crazy Beach price.”

“It’s a lovely area with great schools, great parks and shops,” Mr. Lioutas said.

There are heated floors in one of the home’s four bathrooms. There’s also a mudroom with built-in storage and direct entry to the garage.Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.