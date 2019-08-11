 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Scarborough sidesplit priced for quick sale

Done Deal

Scarborough sidesplit priced for quick sale

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

99 Benshire Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $689,000

Selling price: $729,000

Taxes: $3,301 (2018)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The action

The home was painted and the carpeting removed ahead of its sale.

Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The early summer market was mixed in the Scarborough enclave east of Thomson Memorial Park, with some properties selling on their scheduled offer dates and others lingering. Agent Irene Kaushansky geared this side-split residence for a quick sale, drawing buyers with a cosmetic makeover and a wine and cheese open house for neighbours. With a price tag less than $690,000, three offers were tabled in June.

“We had the whole house painted, removed carpeting everywhere, including the kitchen, then it was spick and span and looked great … so that helped get a lot more people through and all the offers,” Ms. Kaushansky said.

“[Plus], there were a few listings, but not a lot, so we certainly benefited from little inventory.”

What they got

The home has living spaces on three levels.

Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

This detached house was built around 1959 with living space on three levels, plus a basement recreation room.

Next to the built-in garage at the front of the 50-foot-by-110-foot lot, the entry hallway leads to an office with rear patio doors.

The main staircase leads to an open entertaining area and dining space with access to a back deck. On the top floor, there are three bedrooms and the larger of two bathrooms.

The agent’s take

The listing agent cited the property's yard as one of its attractive assets.

Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

“It’s very bright and move-in ready with the [potential to be improved] over time, so it didn’t need to be gutted right away,” said Ms. Kaushansky.

“It had a nice yard and is on a quiet street.”

