186 Bellamy Rd. N., Toronto

Asking price: $849,900 (January, 2022)

Selling price: $1,301,990 (January, 2022)

Taxes: $3,263 (2021)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Within a week, 14 offers were made, all of them over the $1-million mark.

This three-bedroom house was one of the only detached properties up for sale in Scarborough’s quiet South Cedarbrae neighbourhood. The lack of listings resulted in an inundation of house hunters, with 100 requests for private showings. Within a week, 14 offers were made, all of them over the $1-million mark, despite the $849,900 list price. The winning bid came in at $1,301,990.

“Anything more than three offers is a good starting place for the seller,” said agent Ira Jelinek.

“All the offers were between about $1.1-million and $1.17-million, but one person gave over $1.301-million, so it was a no brainer.”

What they got

The house has a separate kitchen flanked by two dining areas.

The 40-year-old house is linked to its neighbours by a concrete wall in the unfinished basement but is completely detached above ground.

There is a large living room and a separate kitchen flanked by two dining areas; one casual the other formal. Sliding doors open to the rear of the 35- by 131-foot lot.

On the second floor, the largest bedroom contains one of the home’s three bathrooms.

The agent’s take

The 40-year-old house is linked to its neighbours by a concrete wall in the unfinished basement but is completely detached above ground.

“The bones were good, so you could do work on the whole house,” said Mr. Jelinek.

“It also has a great, deep back yard.”

The surrounding area is also improving with new additions. “It’s close to Eglinton [Avenue] and the new transit line coming up,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“And it’s a good community close to local plazas.”

