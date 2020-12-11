 Skip to main content
Done Deal

Seasoned shoppers catch a break upsizing within Leaside

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

480 Sutherland Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $2,899,000 (September, 2020)

Selling price: $2,810,000 (September, 2020)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $930,000 (January, 2004); $710,000 (February, 2000); $248,000 (February, 1996)

Taxes: $10,021 (2020)

Days on the market: three

Co-op agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

There are front and rear entertaining areas with fireplaces.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

These Leaside residents were looking for a bigger home and began searching several years ago. They made a few offers over that time, but none panned out until the pandemic hit. Their first bid secured them the keys to this four-bedroom property near Sunnybrook Park.

“We saw it and wanted to wait a couple days, so we weren’t offering on the first day,” agent Ira Jelinek said.

“We felt like we were negotiating without having to go overboard.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

There is a formal dining room and open eat-in kitchen.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The main floor of this 2,559-square-foot house provides a mix of formal and casual gathering spaces, including a formal dining room, an open eat-in kitchen and front and rear entertaining areas with fireplaces.

Upstairs, a third fireplace is in the largest bedroom, which also features cathedral ceilings and one of four bathrooms.

There are multiple walkouts to the private backyard on the 32-by-133-foot lot and direct access to the garage through the 1,152 sq. ft. basement.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

There is a third fireplace in the largest bedroom upstairs.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“It presented really nicely,” Mr. Jelinek said. “It had a beautiful backyard, very well manicured, and it has an underground garage, which is hard to find.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies