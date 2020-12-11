Seasoned shoppers catch a break upsizing within Leaside

Open this photo in gallery Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

480 Sutherland Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $2,899,000 (September, 2020)

Selling price: $2,810,000 (September, 2020)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $930,000 (January, 2004); $710,000 (February, 2000); $248,000 (February, 1996)

Taxes: $10,021 (2020)

Days on the market: three

Co-op agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery There are front and rear entertaining areas with fireplaces. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

These Leaside residents were looking for a bigger home and began searching several years ago. They made a few offers over that time, but none panned out until the pandemic hit. Their first bid secured them the keys to this four-bedroom property near Sunnybrook Park.

“We saw it and wanted to wait a couple days, so we weren’t offering on the first day,” agent Ira Jelinek said.

“We felt like we were negotiating without having to go overboard.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery There is a formal dining room and open eat-in kitchen. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The main floor of this 2,559-square-foot house provides a mix of formal and casual gathering spaces, including a formal dining room, an open eat-in kitchen and front and rear entertaining areas with fireplaces.

Upstairs, a third fireplace is in the largest bedroom, which also features cathedral ceilings and one of four bathrooms.

There are multiple walkouts to the private backyard on the 32-by-133-foot lot and direct access to the garage through the 1,152 sq. ft. basement.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery There is a third fireplace in the largest bedroom upstairs. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“It presented really nicely,” Mr. Jelinek said. “It had a beautiful backyard, very well manicured, and it has an underground garage, which is hard to find.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.