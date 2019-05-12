Second bidder gets keys to Queen West suite

Open this photo in gallery Keller Williams Referred Realty

901 Queen St. W., Unit 106, Toronto

Asking price: $1,049,000

Selling price: $1,025,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $775,000 (2016); $515,000 (2009); $380,000 (2005); $272,684 (2003)

Taxes: $3,514 (2018)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Delila Law, Keller Williams Referred Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The unit is in a building located directly across from the popular Trinity Bellwoods Park. Keller Williams Referred Realty

Among the largest of several suites posted for sale this February in a mid-rise building directly across from Trinity Bellwoods Park, this two-bedroom suite sold within a week, right after the first bidder’s offer fell apart on financing.

“What happens quite often … especially with new financing rules, is buyers think they can afford a certain price,” agent Delila Law said.

“With condos also, there are maintenance fees, so sometimes people forget to account for the fact there is affordability from the bank’s perspective, but there’s also personal affordability.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery Hardwood floors have recently been installed. Keller Williams Referred Realty

This roughly 16-year-old suite was designed with a 1,050-square-foot plan and a large terrace accessible from both bedrooms and the main entertaining and dining area.

Ceiling heights are 9½-feet high and hardwood floors have been newly installed. There are two bathrooms and laundry facilities. A locker and parking complete the package.

Monthly fees of $768 cover water, heating, concierge and use of the party and recreation rooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery A private terrace offers 300 square feet of additional living space. Keller Williams Referred Realty

“This unit is a lot larger than some other two-bedroom units in the building, so this is a special unit,” Ms. Law said.

“Some of the biggest features of that particular unit … [were] floor-to-ceiling windows on one side of the entire space and that private terrace, which gives you an extra 300 square feet of usable space you don’t generally have in a condo.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.