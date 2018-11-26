Second listing and price cut help sell Toronto bungalow near Victoria Park station

92 Madelaine Ave., Toronto
Asking price: $579,000
Selling price: $555,000
Taxes: $2,046 (2018)
Days on the market: 16
Listing agent: Ben Scholes, Royal LePage Estate Realty
The action
This one-bedroom bungalow with an unfinished basement is one of the many small houses around Victoria Park subway station. The seller was disappointed by a lacklustre offer over the summer, so old wiring was replaced before it was relisted for $579,000 late September.
“It was a hard one to price because there was nothing like it,” agent Ben Scholes said.
“For instance, there were two other homes for sale on the street, but they had three bedrooms, so they were in the high $600,000s or low $700,000s.”
What they got
In recent years, this nearly century-old residence on a 23-by-112-foot lot was modernized, so it has open entertaining and cooking quarters and a private bedroom with vaulted ceilings and access to a deck with a pergola.
Additional assets outdoors include a West Coast-style red cedar greenhouse and a private driveway.
The agent’s take
“It’s may be 90 years old, but it had been entirely gutted,” Mr. Scholes said. “[Plus] it has a lot of three-seasons living space.”
The covered deck was especially cozy. “It’s made out of a lot of reclaimed materials because one of the owners was a finishing carpenter and the other was an art teacher,” Mr. Scholes said.
“Repurposed old doors made for awnings and railings, and rough cuts made benches.”
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.