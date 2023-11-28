Open this photo in gallery: Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

115 Sherrington Dr., Port Perry, Ont.

Asking price: $1,175,000 (September, 2023)

Selling price: $1,145,000 (September, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $526,900 (June, 2013); $465,000 (May, 2011); $312,494 (September, 2008)

Taxes: $5,934 (2023)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Shane Coxworth and Chris Larmer, Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

The action

Only two weeks passed between the time the owners of this four-bedroom house enlisted agents to sell it and when they scored a $1,145,000 offer from their second visitor. Agent Shane Coxworth cites the property’s turnkey condition as the main reason for the quick turnaround.

“They called me up the week before to have a look at it, and it was ready,” said Mr. Coxworth.

“With the way the market is right now … I’ll take it when you can sell a house in two showings.”

Open this photo in gallery: There are family rooms with fireplaces on the main and lower levels.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

What they got

This 15-year-old house in a small town on Lake Scugog has a contemporary centre hall design on a 45- by 115-foot corner lot.

Outside, it has an elegant brick façade, decorative gables and a covered porch, as well as an attached double garage.

Inside, the foyer separates formal living and dining rooms with nine-foot ceilings, doorway columns and crown mouldings.

There are family rooms with fireplaces on the main and lower levels. The eat-in kitchen is outfitted with ceramic flooring, stainless-steel appliances and sliding doors to a stone patio and an in-ground, saltwater pool.

On the second floor, the largest bedroom has a walk-in closet and one of the home’s four bathrooms.

Open this photo in gallery: The formal living and dining rooms are separated by a foyer with nine-foot ceilings, doorway columns and crown mouldings.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

The agent’s take

“It showed really nicely with nice finishes, like hardwood floors, a main-floor family room, a main-floor laundry room and a finished basement,” Mr. Coxworth said.

“The yard was professionally landscaped with the pool by the previous owners, so it had a gazebo, fire pit and armour stone.

“There’s a Catholic school down the road, a public school across the intersection and a nice park and ravine there, so it’s a sought-after area in Port Perry,” Mr. Coxworth said.