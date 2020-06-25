Seller conducts Zoom tours of Trinity-Bellwoods home

Open this photo in gallery Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

13 Foxley St., Toronto

Asking price: $1,599,000

Selling price: $1,550,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $1,350,000 (2018); $825,000 (2012); $375,250 (2005)

Taxes: $5,872 (2019)

Days on the market: 20

Listing agents: Jim Burtnick, Richard Silver, Celia Alves, Erin Haas, Geoff Joyner and Oliver Craven, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The Action

Open this photo in gallery Highlights include hardwood floors and built-in speakers in the open living and dining areas and lower-level recreation room. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The owner of this two-storey row home had personal reasons to press on with its sale after March Break, so his agents sought unconventional marketing solutions to comply with social distancing. For instance, rather than invite a new photographer in, old photos from its 2018 sale were reused and the seller himself conducted home tours via Zoom video chats.

“I actually found it helpful to have the seller live on the call because different prospects could ask him to slow down or open cupboards, so it made it a personal virtual tour,” agent Jim Burtnick said.

“My seller was wondering if we should wait until this [pandemic] is over to list it, but … it’s actually better to be out there now because there were all these other people who were planning on coming out with the spring market but put the brakes on it. So being contrarian actually worked to our advantage.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen is outfitted with marble countertops and stainless steel appliances. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This three-bedroom house dating back to the 1890s was stripped down to the studs and redesigned as a high-end, two-bedroom house with three bathrooms a few years ago.

Highlights include hardwood floors and built-in speakers in the open living and dining areas and lower-level recreation room.

The kitchen is outfitted with marble countertops and stainless steel appliances, and there are double doors to the south-facing deck and pergola-covered patio. The garage exits to a lane behind the 15-foot-by-129-foot lot.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen's double doors lead to the south-facing deck and pergola-covered patio. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“The previous owners took away the third bedroom and made two large bathrooms, so this house is more geared towards a couple with one child at the most,” Mr. Burtnick said.

“There’s not a lot of landscaping to worry about at the front and it has a great backyard.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.