Seller gets extra $108,900 for Scarborough condo

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

60 Fairfax Cres., No. 311, Toronto

Asking price: $499,900 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $608,800 (April, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $441,000 (April, 2018); $258,356 (January, 2012)

Taxes: $2,012 (2020)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The unit features a wraparound balcony. Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

This two-bedroom corner unit is situated in a quiet neighbourhood, just a 10-minute walk from Warden subway station. To ensure it was not overlooked, it was staged and priced under $500,000 when buyers were scooping up what little inventory was available. On the offer date, the best of 15 bids came in at $608,800.

“It’s not a super popular area, so we wanted to get the timing right,” said agent Jenelle Cameron.

“The price is such a good entry point for someone. Even for what it sold for, you get a lot better value going further east than you are being downtown.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The central living and dining area is surrounded by windows on two sides. Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

In the southwest corner of a nearly 10-year-old mid-rise, this 850-square-foot unit was designed with a central living and dining area surrounded by windows on two sides and a walkout to a wraparound balcony.

The interior décor is contemporary, with ceramic floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the open concept kitchen.

The unit comes with two full bathrooms and stacked laundry machines, plus a storage locker and parking.

Monthly fees of $615 cover water, heating costs and use of a gym and rooftop terrace.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The open kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

“People don’t realize Scarborough is so close to downtown,” said Ms. Cameron.

“You’re really close to the subway – Warden station is just up the street.”

Story continues below advertisement

This unit itself is also well positioned in the building. “It’s a corner unit, so you’ve got more light,” Ms. Cameron said.

Open this photo in gallery The interior décor is contemporary. Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.