Seller gets extra $108,900 for Scarborough condo

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Toronto Real Estate

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Seller gets extra $108,900 for Scarborough condo

Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

60 Fairfax Cres., No. 311, Toronto

Asking price: $499,900 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $608,800 (April, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $441,000 (April, 2018); $258,356 (January, 2012)

Taxes: $2,012 (2020)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The unit features a wraparound balcony.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

This two-bedroom corner unit is situated in a quiet neighbourhood, just a 10-minute walk from Warden subway station. To ensure it was not overlooked, it was staged and priced under $500,000 when buyers were scooping up what little inventory was available. On the offer date, the best of 15 bids came in at $608,800.

“It’s not a super popular area, so we wanted to get the timing right,” said agent Jenelle Cameron.

“The price is such a good entry point for someone. Even for what it sold for, you get a lot better value going further east than you are being downtown.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The central living and dining area is surrounded by windows on two sides.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

In the southwest corner of a nearly 10-year-old mid-rise, this 850-square-foot unit was designed with a central living and dining area surrounded by windows on two sides and a walkout to a wraparound balcony.

The interior décor is contemporary, with ceramic floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the open concept kitchen.

The unit comes with two full bathrooms and stacked laundry machines, plus a storage locker and parking.

Monthly fees of $615 cover water, heating costs and use of a gym and rooftop terrace.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The open kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

“People don’t realize Scarborough is so close to downtown,” said Ms. Cameron.

“You’re really close to the subway – Warden station is just up the street.”

Story continues below advertisement

This unit itself is also well positioned in the building. “It’s a corner unit, so you’ve got more light,” Ms. Cameron said.

Open this photo in gallery

The interior décor is contemporary.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies