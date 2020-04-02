 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Seller has pick of 18 offers for tiny one-bedroom loft

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Toronto Lofts Realty Corp.

2154 Dundas St. W., No. 201, Toronto

Asking price: $374,900

Selling price: $517,000

Taxes: $1,666 (2019)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Edwin Brdlik, Toronto Lofts Realty Corp.

The action

Agent Edwin Brdlik had received more than 20 offers for a penthouse at the Feather Factory Lofts that he had on the market last summer and signed off on a deal for roughly $495,000. He says he didn’t expect the same fanfare for this similar, one-bedroom loft because it had lower ceilings and partially obstructed views. But the unit got 18 bids late last December and sold for $142,100 over asking.

This one-bedroom loft has lower ceilings and partially obstructed views.

Toronto Lofts Realty Corp.

“I was pretty sure that [this loft] on the lower floor with a brick wall view was going to go for … maybe $475,000 or $480,000,” Mr. Brdlik said.

“There are not a lot of “hard,” or authentic, lofts on the market period, let alone in that price range. So when [one] comes out, demand always exceeds supply, especially in this tight market.”

What they got

More than a decade ago, this former bedding factory built in 1911 was carefully converted to preserve original elements in each residence, as in this 450-square-foot loft.

The kitchen is fitted with new stainless steel countertops and appliances.

Toronto Lofts Realty Corp.

There are exposed brick walls and 10½-foot wood beamed ceilings in the bedroom and living room and new stainless steel kitchen countertops and appliances.

Monthly fees of $348 pay for utilities with the exception of electricity.

The agent’s take

“It’s the smallest floor plan in the building,” Mr. Brdlik said. “But it has a separated sleeping area, and a whole window wall going across the bedroom area and living area. Throw in the high ceilings; it really has a nice feel to it.”

