Seller of King City house waits for market thaw

4 Raymond Love Court, King City, Ont.
Asking price: $2,499,999 (November, 2020)
Selling price: $2,447,000 (January, 2021)
Taxes: $17,946 (2020)
Days on the market: 70
Listing agent: Rick Galati, Engel & Völkers York Region
The action
This four-bedroom house on a 65-foot-by-42-foot lot was one of only a very few homes for sale this winter in King City, north-west of Toronto. The sellers received a few unsatisfactory offers, but held on until getting one that came close to their $2.5-million list price.
“It’s a growing community with an array of starter homes to luxury homes in the five-, seven- or eight-million-dollar range,” said broker of record Manuela Palermo.
“We sold it for a good price. It’s probably one of the highest in the neighbourhood for that type of home.”
What they got
The 5,987-square-foot house was built a few years ago and has a circular staircase with iron inlays and a two-storey great room with a fireplace and coffered ceilings.
The main floor has both casual and formal dining areas, as well as separate rooms for study and entertaining.
There are six bathrooms. Other features include a central vacuum system, a laundry chute from the bedroom floor to the basement laundry, and direct access to the attached three-car garage. There is a separate entrance to the partially-finished basement.
The agent’s take
“King City has a lot of older homes, so this is in a newer subdivision in King City with higher priced homes,” Ms. Palermo said.
“It has great curb appeal with a very inviting and grandiose entranceway.”
Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.