Seller of North York home bets first offer is best one

25 Colonnade Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,388,000

Selling price: $1,374,000

Previous selling price: $286,000 (1996)

Taxes: $5,554 (2017)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The action: The seller of this four-bedroom house on the 58-by-105-foot lot looked for a fast sale, despite many neighbours simultaneously promoting their properties near the Bayview-Cummer Shopping Centre. So when a pre-emptive offer came in after about 50 visitors had toured the house in late May, it was quickly accepted.

“We were hoping to sell for more, but when an offer came, the vendor decided not to gamble,” agent Bill Thom said. “When you go for more, sometimes you get it and sometimes you don’t get it.”

What they got: Last year, this roughly 50-year-old house had a thorough makeover with new windows, doors and roofing, as well as heating and cooling systems.

One of four bathrooms was given heated floors and the kitchen outfitted with updated granite counters and French doors to a south-facing yard.

There are separate dining and living areas and a rear family room with a brick feature wall. The lower-level recreation area features a stone fireplace and guest room.

The agent’s take: “It was extensively renovated, except for one room in the basement and one washroom,” Mr. Thom said. “Its finishings are better than average, but the size is about average with less than 2,000 square feet.”

Buyers were also impressed by its location. “It’s on a quiet street with big frontage,” Mr. Thom said.

“[Plus] it’s a hop to the subway and the Bayview-Cummer location has good schools, like AY Jackson Secondary School and Zion Heights Middle School.”