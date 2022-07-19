Special to The Globe and Mail

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

85 Braeside Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,998,000 (May, 2022)

Previous asking price: $2.398-million (February, 2022) *under previous agent

Selling price: $2,070,000 (May, 2022)

Previous selling price: $460,500 (December, 2002)

Taxes: $7,430 (2021)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agents: Belinda Lelli and Suzanne Stephens, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

When listed in February at slightly under $2.4-million, this three-bedroom house languished for over a month without an offer. A new agent relisted the house in with an asking price under $2-miilion and a fresh appearance.

“We had a professional stager and painters in to give it a completely different look,” Belinda Lelli said.

“A lot of people thought there was no parking because it’s not right in front, but two spots are on a private drive on Haslemere [Road], so I got aerial photos as well.”

Almost 100 visitors passed through the property over six days and two bids emerged, the better of which added $72,000 to the asking price.

“Typically, houses in Lawrence Park North fly off the shelf and don’t make it to the second day on market. Now, we’re seeing them languishing after 10 to 20 days,” Ms. Lelli said.

“What worked was pricing it close to what we wanted, and under a certain price point, which for that area, is an affordable house.”

What they got

This two-storey house on a 25- by 125-foot, L-shaped lot has a traditional brick façade and a living room with a stone fireplace.

The kitchen was recently modernized and opened up to the dining area.

The agent’s take

“It has a 1930s foundation, but it was renovated,” Ms. Lelli said.

“[The seller] did a nice job on the kitchen and one of the [two] bathrooms, so it felt fresh and bright.”

Buyers also appreciated the property’s proximity to the well-regarded Toronto French School and Wanless Park. There are so many events that happen right there in the park,” Ms. Lelli said.

