Seller of Rosedale Tudor seals a quick deal

294 Douglas Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $2,198,000

Selling price: $2,350,125

Taxes: $9,294 (2019)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agents: Christopher Killam and James Warren, Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Agents Christopher Killam and James Warren believed $2.5-million was a fair asking price for this Tudor-style residence on a 35-foot-by-121-foot lot across from Chorley Park. But the long-time owner was highly motivated to sell the property before the year-end holidays, so they agreed upon a $2.2-million price tag late November.

“Down the street from this house on Douglas Drive, two houses sold last year, [including] one that sold in the $6-million [range],” said Mr. Killam, whose clients accepted an offer of $2,350,125.

“To get a house in this price point in that neighbourhood is a pretty good deal, but it obviously needs updating here and there.”

What they got

This home has a heritage-inspired brick, stucco and plaster façade matched inside by a traditionally styled living room with a wood-burning fireplace and a dining room with panelled walls.

The eat-in kitchen has been updated and a rear addition accommodates a main-floor family room with sliding doors to a deck and an enlarged master bedroom and third bathroom upstairs.

The basement offers an additional recreation area and side exit to the lush back garden, private driveway and double garage.

The agent’s take

“Its location was great, across from Chorley Park, which is the largest park in Rosedale,” Mr. Killam said.

“It had a really nice layout – it was built in the 1920s or 30s – so it had really big rooms for the era, and it had a small addition at the back that also added a master bathroom.”

