 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Seller of Toronto waterfront penthouse tests the market with aggressive asking price

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Jordan Prussky Photography

80 Palace Pier Court., Ph503, Toronto

Asking price: $1,895,000 (Oct. 2019)

Selling price: $1.7-million (Nov. 2019)

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $4,376 (2019)

Days on the market: 17

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

This two-bedroom penthouse has southeast exposure overlooking Humber Bay Shores Park and Lake Ontario.

Jordan Prussky Photography

In Mimico, few units are as spacious and stylish as this renovated, two-bedroom penthouse and even fewer have three balconies and southeast exposure overlooking Humber Bay Shores Park and Lake Ontario.

However, its roughly $2.1-million price was double or triple that of older suites nearby, so it was relisted with two successive asking price drops of about $100,000 in the fall. Finally, in November, a deal was negotiated for $1.7-million.

Open this photo in gallery

The unit has 16-foot ceilings in the principal room.

Jordan Prussky Photography

“What was being offered was quite uncommon, so we couldn’t use any comparables in the building or anything in the surrounding area,” agent Christopher Bibby said.

“Nothing has sold for over $1,000 per square foot, so we were willing to take a chance and see how far we could push the price.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen features a quartz island and Sub-Zero, Miele and Wolf appliances.

Jordan Prussky Photography

In a mid-rise building not quite 20 years old, this 1,705-square-foot unit comes with many added extras, from three-car parking and three bathrooms to 16-foot ceilings in the principal room.

The custom Downsview kitchen also features a quartz island and Sub-Zero, Miele and Wolf appliances.

Monthly fees of $1,324 cover water and heating.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The lake view from the balcony gives the unit a cottage feel.

Jordan Prussky Photography

“In a lot of high-rise buildings, you’re not getting a view until the 10th, 18th or 30th floor because you have buildings in every direction. But for us on the [fifth floor], we had a pure lake view,” Mr. Bibby said.

“It felt like you had a cottage. There were times when I was on the balcony and the only thing you could hear were ducks or birds taking off from the lake.”

The unit’s recent makeover was also standout. “Our clients did a very high-end renovation and opened the whole place up with a designer … so it wasn’t just a matter of putting in a new kitchen or floors, but all the electrical, plumbing, bathrooms, home automation systems and integrated lighting and sound,” Mr. Bibby said.

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies