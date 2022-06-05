Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

32 Davenport Rd., No. 2704, Toronto

Asking price: $859,000 (April, 2022)

Selling price: $850,000 (April, 2022)

Taxes: $3,715 (2021)

Days on the market: Four

Listing agents: Lucille Chenoweth and Myles Slocombe, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

This one-bedroom-plus-den suite was one of a few options up for sale in and around the seven-year-old high-rise in Yorkville. When one early bid came in, nine other visitors were notified, but no other bidder came forward to challenge them.

“We told everyone an offer had come in, but nobody wanted to jump on the bandwagon and start pushing the price even higher,” said agent Lucille Chenoweth.

“This sold very quickly, but others [in the area] were still sitting there – but they would be bigger [units] and higher prices.”

What they got

This east-facing unit has a contemporary design with nine-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and a balcony off the living room.

Set further back is an open-concept den and a kitchen with built-in Miele appliances, stone countertops and an island.

The unit also comes with stacked laundry machines, a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $587 include water and heating costs, plus concierge and use of facilities, such as a piano bar, pool and rooftop terrace on the fifth floor.

The agent’s take

“It was all newly renovated and decorated, and it had wonderful views,” Ms. Chenoweth said.

“It’s a very nice building with good amenities and is close to everything in the Yorkville/central area.”

