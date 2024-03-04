Skip to main content
done deal
Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery:

Jordan Prussky Photography

500 Richmond St., W., Ph 22, Toronto

Asking price: $1,095,000 (December 2023)

Previous asking price: $1,095,000 (October 2023); $1,098,000 (August 2023)

Selling price: $1,070,000 (February 2024)

Previous selling price: $999,000 (July 2019); $549,000 (December 2009); $337,000 (November 2004); $312,750 (January 2002); $223,487 (February 2000)

Taxes: $3,797 (2023)

Property days on market: 161

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery:

This 1,089-square-foot unit is filled with natural light.Jordan Prussky Photography

The seller of this two-bedroom penthouse with a two-storey layout and a rooftop terrace had dozens of potential buyers tour the space last year, but with the market on a downward slope, no one came forward with a firm offer. Despite seeing other sellers make drastic cuts to their asking prices, this seller stayed firm, with only a minor drop of $3,000 in October. Some low verbal offers made in the new year were dismissed, but finally, a strong written offer was submitted and accepted in February.

“If you look in that general area, to have a two-level penthouse unit with a rooftop terrace – it’s really set up like a townhouse in the sky – it’s a very unique product,” said agent Christopher Bibby.

Open this photo in gallery:

The living room boasts a gas fireplace.Jordan Prussky Photography

“Whether here or other listings I had, people were just looking to see how motivated the sellers were.

“We stayed fairly calm in our approach and didn’t do anything drastic, unlike other listings we had where a price change was needed.”

Open this photo in gallery:

The two-bedroom penthouse with a two-storey layout also has a rooftop terrace.Jordan Prussky Photography

What they got

Open this photo in gallery:

One of the two bedrooms.Jordan Prussky Photography

On the fourth floor of a 24-year-old building, this 1,089-square-foot unit is filled with natural light from windows in each bedroom and from a Juliet balcony off the principal room.

There is one bathroom, a laundry room, and an L-shaped kitchen with a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances.

The unit includes a storage locker and a parking spot. Monthly fees of $736 cover water and use of common amenities.

Open this photo in gallery:

The unit has an L-shaped kitchen with a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances.Jordan Prussky Photography

The agent’s take

“The main floor living, dining and kitchen [area] has a gas fireplace, so it has a very homey feel to it,” said Mr. Bibby.

“And the terrace is accessed through a skylight, almost like a hatch door… so the nice thing is you get a lot of natural light coming in through that skylight.”

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe