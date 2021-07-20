 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Toronto Real Estate

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Sellers get seven offers for corner unit while navigating Toronto building’s strict visitation policy

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

The Weir Team

68 Merton St., No. 514, Toronto (Mount Pleasant West)

Asking price: $599,000 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $750,000 (April, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $614,000 (May, 2019); $416,429 (November, 2016)

Taxes: $2,555 (2020)

Days on the market: 14

Listing agent: Fuji Duong, The Weir Team

The action

Open this photo in gallery

This roughly 660-square-foot unit has a contemporary design with hardwood floors and full height windows throughout.

The Weir Team

During the provincial lockdown earlier this year, Life Condos only permitted one visitor inside at a time, regardless of the number of units for sale or lease. Those restrictions forced the sellers of this one-bedroom plus den suite to delay their offer date by one week. For the seven visitors, the next hurdle was devising the top bid, which ultimately landed at $750,000.

“If someone booked for one o’clock, no other units in the building could be shown at one o’clock,” said agent Fuji Duong, “and there were two other listings for sale and four others for lease, so it was an absolute nightmare.

“We had about 40 appointments, but only 20 got through. But, we ended up with seven offers.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The L-shaped kitchen is equipped with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.

The Weir Team

In a four-year-old building near Davisville station on Yonge Street, this roughly 660-square-foot unit has a contemporary design with hardwood floors and full height windows throughout. There are two full bathrooms, laundry machines and an L-shaped kitchen equipped with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.

For fresh air, a Juliet balcony and a 75-square-foot balcony are located off the den and living room respectively.

The unit also comes with a locker and parking. Monthly fees of $579 pay for the cost of water, heating, 24-hour concierge, as well as fitness and recreational facilities.

The agent’s take

“It’s a nice northwest corner unit, and it’s in great condition,” said Mr. Duong.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies