Sellers get seven offers for corner unit while navigating Toronto building’s strict visitation policy

68 Merton St., No. 514, Toronto (Mount Pleasant West)

Asking price: $599,000 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $750,000 (April, 2021)

Previous selling prices: $614,000 (May, 2019); $416,429 (November, 2016)

Taxes: $2,555 (2020)

Days on the market: 14

Listing agent: Fuji Duong, The Weir Team

The action

During the provincial lockdown earlier this year, Life Condos only permitted one visitor inside at a time, regardless of the number of units for sale or lease. Those restrictions forced the sellers of this one-bedroom plus den suite to delay their offer date by one week. For the seven visitors, the next hurdle was devising the top bid, which ultimately landed at $750,000.

“If someone booked for one o’clock, no other units in the building could be shown at one o’clock,” said agent Fuji Duong, “and there were two other listings for sale and four others for lease, so it was an absolute nightmare.

“We had about 40 appointments, but only 20 got through. But, we ended up with seven offers.”

What they got

In a four-year-old building near Davisville station on Yonge Street, this roughly 660-square-foot unit has a contemporary design with hardwood floors and full height windows throughout. There are two full bathrooms, laundry machines and an L-shaped kitchen equipped with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.

For fresh air, a Juliet balcony and a 75-square-foot balcony are located off the den and living room respectively.

The unit also comes with a locker and parking. Monthly fees of $579 pay for the cost of water, heating, 24-hour concierge, as well as fitness and recreational facilities.

The agent’s take

“It’s a nice northwest corner unit, and it’s in great condition,” said Mr. Duong.

