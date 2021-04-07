Sellers hold out after low-ball bid amid winter lull

Open this photo in gallery Pope Real Estate Ltd.

1090 Lansdowne Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,195,000 (December, 2020)

Selling price: $1,181,500 (January, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $4,378 (2020)

Days on the market: 46

Listing agent: Robin Pope, Pope Real Estate Ltd.

The action

This three-bedroom townhouse was decluttered and staged with contemporary furnishings right before stores were locked down late last year. Several weeks later, a low-ball offer arrived with an eight-hour expiration on New Years Eve and was allowed to run out. Days later a better bid surfaced from another party for $1,181,500.

Open this photo in gallery The three-bedroom townhouse was staged with contemporary furnishing before listing. Pope Real Estate Ltd.

“By the time we got it on the market, it was the second week of December, so COVID or no COVID, it’s not a busy time of the year,” said agent Robin Pope. “Showings were not brisk, which we didn’t expect they would be.”

“I told my clients to be patient, January will come, and things will get better. And mid-January, we got an offer and negotiated a good price.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The 1,655 square-foot house has a street-level entrance. Pope Real Estate Ltd.

This 1,655 square-foot house is in a new development just south of Earlscourt Park. It has a street-level entrance and a 312-square-foot rooftop terrace off a den on the fourth floor.

Story continues below advertisement

Ceiling heights measure nine feet on the main and second floors. The primary bedrooom is on the second floor, along with a laundry room, walk-in closet and five-piece bathroom.

Open this photo in gallery Ceiling heights measure nine feet on the main and second floors. Pope Real Estate Ltd.

The unit comes with one parking space. Monthly fees of $275 and cover snow and garbage removal.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The primary bedrooom is on the second floor. Pope Real Estate Ltd.

“It’s right next to a loft project, called the Foundry Lofts, but the neighbourhood has mostly older, detached and semi-detached homes, and these were built in the last five to six years,” Mr. Pope said.

“They’re back-to-back towns so you only have windows on one side facing outwards, but it had three bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms and a nice roof deck overlooking the treed neighbourhood, so it had a lot of bonuses.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.