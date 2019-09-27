 Skip to main content

Sellers of Mississauga home trade small price-cut for quick deal

Done Deal

Done Deal

Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail
Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

1003 Springhill Dr., Mississauga

Asking price: $1,499,000

Selling price: $1,475,000

Previous selling prices: $840,000 (2012); $295,000 (1991)

Taxes: $7,768 (2019)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agents: Nigel Denham and Robert Nelson, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

The house boasts 3,000 square feet of living space spread across four floors.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

To compete with multimillion-dollar homes in the upscale Mississauga neighbourhood of Lorne Park, this side split residence on a 77-foot-by-100-foot corner lot was painted and staged to welcome potential buyers in late July.

“There were probably about a dozen houses which were sitting around 35 days on market on average, but we felt we were very well positioned in terms of competition,” agent Nigel Denham said.

“We had the best location out of all of them within the Lorne Park community, nestled in a pocket across from a ravine where you have a lot of big multimillion-dollar estates.”

What they got

The eat-in kitchen has a centre island and access to the patio and backyard.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This four-bedroom house offers 3,000 square feet of living space spread across four floors, including a recreation room with a fireplace on the lower level.

Just off the front foyer, there is a dining area and den with a wood-burning fireplace and small flight of stairs up to a combined family room and eat-in kitchen with a centre island and access to the patio and backyard.

There are four bathrooms, two of which have been recently renovated, a central vacuum system and interior access to the double garage.

The agent’s take

“It’s a good volume of space, and although it was a corner lot, it was a really big property and still had lots of functional and private rear garden space,” said Mr. Denham, who notes other homes sit on 50-foot lots to 3/4-acre plots.

“[Plus] it’s a very family-oriented neighbourhood that tends to attract younger families.”

