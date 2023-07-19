211 Wanless Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,368,000 (April, 2023)

Previous asking price: $2,198,000 (April, 2023)

Selling price: $2,368,000 (May, 2023)

Previous selling price: $1,380,000 (February, 2019)

Taxes: $7,800 (2022)

Days on the market: Five

Property days on market: 15

Listing agent: Andrew Ipekian, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The home has a Scavolini kitchen with granite countertops, a skylight and Bosch appliances.Handout

This three-bedroom house was one of the more renovated properties that popped up around Wanless Park this spring, but the sellers rejected three offers they felt didn’t reflect the calibre of improvements. The sellers decided to relist for $170,000 higher, and a new buyer paid the $2.368-million revised asking price within days.

“We were still getting a lot of showings on it. It was a good product, and the market was still healthy, so just because it didn’t sell in a day or two weeks, it doesn’t mean the home is worth any less,” said agent Andrew Ipekian.

“So, we just waited for that one right buyer who valued the property for what we thought it was worth.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The home has heated flooring on all levels.Handout

The owners of this two-storey house personalized it inside and out, from a new stone patio and landscaping of the 25- by 100-foot lot to heated flooring on all levels, including the basement.

There are open living and dining areas, and a Scavolini kitchen with granite countertops, a skylight and Bosch appliances. A garage is on site.

The agent’s take

The sellers “spent on things they really liked, not necessarily things that would yield a huge return on your investment, and those are the best homes to purchase where someone is buying the house for their own use rather than to flip and make money,” said Mr. Ipekian.

“This was supposed to be [the sellers’] forever home. That’s why it’s a very good build because it wasn’t for a flip.”

He said a side entrance and small kitchenette leave open the potential to add a basement apartment or in-law suite.

“As prices increase over time and housing is more unaffordable, people are looking for opportunities to live in a house and have some rental income.”

Buyers were also drawn by the neighbourhood’s family-friendly assets. “It’s a great school district, and there’s a park across the street,” Mr. Ipekian said.