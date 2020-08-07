Sellers of Thornhill house take lower offer with quick closing

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

11 Checker Court., Vaughan, Ont.

Asking price: $998,000 (April, 2020)

Previous asking price: $1,125,000 (March, 2020)

Selling price: $940,000

Previous selling price: $301,000 (1990)

Taxes: $5,060 (2020)

Days on the market: 16

Listing and co-op agent: Belinda Lelli, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The family room sits above the garage and includes a gas fireplace. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The owners of this detached house could not avoid listing it in late March, so their agent devised strict viewing protocols, increased cleanings between visitors and provided sanitation stations. After a couple of weeks of sluggish buyer turnout, the price was dropped by $127,000 in April.

“The [market] conditions weren’t the same it was the month previous, so we priced it to sell and we had five offers in two days,” agent Belinda Lelli said.

“The sellers made the decision to choose a lower-priced offer that was firm with a quick closing. The sellers did not want to take any unnecessary risks given the uncertainty of the real estate market during the COVID-19 market.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The rear sunroom exits to the south-facing backyard. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

This 2,128-square-foot house was built on a 30-foot-by-110-foot lot about 30 years ago, with formal living and dining rooms. It also as a family room with a gas fireplace above the double garage.

Casual lounging can also be done in the rear sunroom, which exits to a south-facing backyard, or the basement, which features open entertaining area and a second kitchen.

Upstairs, the largest of three bedrooms contains a walk-in closet and fourth bathroom.

The agent’s take

“An above average home inspection and a separate entrance to a fully finished basement helped to draw great interest, as the potential for rental income was attractive to the majority of buyers,” Ms. Lelli said.

“This home, situated on a quiet cul-de-sac, is ideal for young families. Schools, parks and shopping are also within walking distance, as is the local community/recreation centre.”

