Open this photo in gallery: Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

31 Shepstone Dr., Ajax, Ont.

Asking price: $1,399,000 (Late February, 2023)

Previous asking price: $1,250,000 (Mid-February, 2023)

Selling price: $1,390,000 (March, 2023)

Previous selling price: $436,783 (May, 2009)

Taxes: $7,324 (2022)

Property days on market: 19

Listing agents: Bill Thom and Angela Yu, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The eat-in kitchen has granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and sliding patio doors.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

In early spring, many single-family homes in this northeast corner of Ajax, a bedroom community 50 kilometres east of Toronto, were being deliberately priced below market value and attracting multiple offers. This four-bedroom house was originally listed at $1.25-million and collected 11 offers , but all were rejected by the sellers. Instead, they relisted the home and bumped up the asking price by $149,000 to $1,399,000. A new offer of slightly less, $1,390,000, was accepted.

“At the time, [underpricing] was very common because the market was quite good, so after one week you could get it sold and not drag it out,” agent Bill Thom said. “But in our case, it didn’t work out like that.”

“We ended up pricing it the regular way … from $1,399,000, and from there, we got this offer and after a couple rounds of negotiations, we arrived at only $9,000 less than the asking price.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: There are pot lights in the dining room and two entertaining areas on the main floor.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

This two-storey house with an attached double garage was built in 2009 on a 41- by 87-foot lot directly across from a ravine and trail system.

Over the past six years, improvements were made throughout, from the addition of a new stone façade and front steps to new hardwood flooring upstairs and pot lights in the dining room and two entertaining areas on the main floor.

The eat-in kitchen has granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and sliding patio doors.

A gas fireplace is in a recreation area in the basement.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The 41- by 87-foot lot is directly across from a ravine and trail system.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

“The house has beautiful ravine views from the front,” Mr. Thom said.

“It was upgraded, so it had patterned concrete on the driveway, sidewalk and patio at the back, and inside, when [the sellers] bought it from the builder, they upgraded quite a few things, like the kitchen and laundry area.”