Sellers ride surge of demand, banking eight offers for Vaughan, Ont., house

186 Gauguin Ave., Vaughan, Ont.

Asking price: $1,288,000 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $1,525,000 (March, 2021)

Previous selling price: $790,000 (March, 2014); $452,944 (June, 2007)

Taxes: $5,954 (2020)

Days on the market: Four

Listing agent: Michael Steinman, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery There are three family rooms, including one with nine-foot ceilings, crown mouldings and a gas fireplace. Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The sellers had originally planned on putting this two-storey house on the market this summer, but pushed up their plans in light of a wave of bidding wars in the North Thornhill area this spring prompted by a lack of supply. Within four days it had attracted about 100 visitors.

“We were going to wait until May,” agent Michael Steiman said, “but we discussed how hot the market was and how it would be better to list now. We had three or four bully offers. … So we moved up the offer date and had eight offers.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery A casual breakfast area in the kitchen sits off the formal dining area. Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

This four-bedroom house was built in 2007 by Aspen Ridge Homes and has a stone façade, covered upper balcony and a built-in garage.

There are three family rooms, including one with nine-foot ceilings, crown mouldings and a gas fireplace.

A casual breakfast area in the kitchen, outfitted with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, sits off the formal dining area.

Upstairs, one of the bedrooms contains a walk-in closet and five-piece ensuite. It is the largest of four bathrooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery This four-bedroom house was built in 2007 by Aspen Ridge Homes. Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

“It’s laid out really well with 2,200 square feet, so it feels more spacious,” Mr. Steinman said.

“It was beautifully designed, and the basement was very modern, finished two years ago.”

The sellers also landscaped the entire 40-foot-by-100-foot property. “They put a lot of money into the outside, so the curb appeal was amazing,” Mr. Steinman said.

“[Plus], it backs onto open space where the community centre grounds are, so there are no backyard neighbours.”

