Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Sellers squeeze in home sale ahead of pandemic restrictions

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

78 Silas Hill Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $899,000

Selling price: $1,119,000

Previous selling price: $239,900 (1997)

Taxes: $4,382 (2019)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The action

The back-split home has five levels of living space.

Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

This semi-detached, back-split residence was professionally photographed last summer and thus the sellers were well prepared when they finally listed the home for sale in early March. Within just a few days several strong bids were received.

Agent Bill Thom said the sellers were lucky to squeeze the sale in before the coronavirus pandemic muted the market.

“Now, the issue is there are less listings and less showings, which kind of evens out. But back then, there was less product – and big demand.”

“We were priced to get multiples, so we certainly achieved what we wanted and a little bit more.”

What they got

The main floor includes a galley kitchen.

Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

This brick home was built about 50 years ago on a pie-shaped lot measuring 23 feet by 132 feet. It has five levels of living space, an attached garage and an in-ground pool.

The main floor is arranged with a galley kitchen and combined living and dining area with hardwood floors.

Across the rear, there are three bedrooms on the upper level and a fourth bedroom directly below, along with a family room with a gas fireplace and patio access.

The lower two floors could be used as an in-law suite as there is a separate entrance, two recreation areas and a guest room with one of three full bathrooms.

The roofing and operating systems were replaced in the past few years.

The agent’s take

The backyard features a pool.

Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

“It’s a very updated and well-maintained home on a bigger, pie-shaped lot,” Mr. Thom said.

“And it’s a five-level backsplit semi, which is the biggest semi one can get and the most sought-after [type of] semi-detached home in Toronto.”

Economist Mohamed El-Erian says that the coronavirus shutdown will create a buyer's market for real estate, offset by reduced incomes putting stress on the whole sector. El-Erian was in conversation with Rudyard Griffiths from the Munk Debates. The Globe and Mail

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

