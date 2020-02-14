Sellers test drive multiple prices for two-storey condo

Open this photo in gallery Pope Real Estate Ltd.

170 Bayview Ave., No. 611, Toronto

Asking price: $1,050,000 (mid-Nov. 2019)

Selling price: $975,000 (Nov. 2019)

Listing price history: $895,000 (early Nov. 2019); $1,075,000 (Oct. 2019)

Taxes: $3,270 (2019)

Days on the market: 13

Listing agent: Robin Pope, Pope Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The unit is the multitower community called River City, near Toronto's Don River. Pope Real Estate Ltd.

In the third phase of a new multitower community, called River City, this two-storey unit is unlike standard plans, so it was twice listed at different asking prices for roughly one week each late last year. The third time it was relisted, it was also added to the rental market.

“This property was very lovely, but there was push back [on the price] because it was on two levels and many preferred to be on one level,” agent Robin Pope said.

Mr. Pope’s clients rejected two low offers from one bidder until a third offer of $975,000 came in November. “Although my clients wished they had more, that was their rock bottom. Otherwise, they would have rented it.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen features an island/breakfast bar. Pope Real Estate Ltd.

This two-bedroom plus den suite offers 1,055 square feet of living space fashioned with nine-foot concrete ceilings, walls of south-east-facing windows and balconies spanning each level.

There are hardwood floors throughout and an island/breakfast bar in the kitchen, ensuite laundry, two bathrooms and two entrances for easy access. There is a storage locker down the hall and parking in the above-grade garage.

Monthly fees of $717 pay for 24-hour concierge and upkeep of fitness and party rooms and a pool on the sixth-floor terrace.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The unit also boasts two large balconies. Pope Real Estate Ltd.

“It’s a nice apartment with two large balconies and … some great features, like a huge, walk-in front hall closet,” Mr. Pope said.

“It’s a LEED building, so it’s as carbon neutral as it can be, and it’s in the West Don Lands, so it’s a new community with a lovely park across the street, called Corktown Common.”

