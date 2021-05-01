 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Semi across from Eglinton Park fetches top dollar

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
198 Roselawn Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,295,000 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $1,625,000 (March, 2021)

Taxes: $4,564 (2020)

Days on the market: three

Listing agent: Kara Reed, Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

The Action

There weren’t many houses for sale this winter around Eglinton Park, a 22-acre green space, and this semi-detached was right across the street. The prime location enticed three quick bids and a $330,000 over-asking outcome.

This more than 100-year-old house was recently modernized.

Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

“There has been very little in that neighbourhood for some time,” said agent Kara Reed. “There’s a shortage in supply.”

Ms. Reed said the first two bully offers were not sufficiently strong to short-circuit the seller’s plan to wait until a scheduled date for offers. “But the third pre-emptive sealed the deal.”

What they got

This more than 100-year-old house was recently modernized, with heated floors in the foyer and one of three bathrooms and Caesarstone countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.

The renovated kitchen boasts Caesarstone countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

For places to unwind, there are dens on the second and third floors, and open living and dining areas with nine-foot ceilings on the main floor. The basement offers another recreation area with backyard access.

A parking pad sits at the front of the 16-foot by 134-foot lot.

The agent’s take

“This wonderful semi-detached house had two very strong things going for it. [First of all], it was located directly across from Eglinton Park where parents can watch their kids play sports, skate or use the playground,” said Ms. Reed.

“Secondly, it is located in the coveted school district of Allenby Public School.”

The house is also family-friendly with all four levels fully finished. “It offers enough space for a growing family wanting to get into the neighbourhood,” Ms. Reed said.

