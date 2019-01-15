Semi-detached Deer Park house sells on third try

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd./Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

64 Balmoral Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,298,000

Selling price: $2.13-million

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $316,800 (1991)

Taxes: $8,872 (2018)

Days on the market: 15

Listing agents: Belinda Lelli and Trudie Mulalu, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The house has clear sightlines between the kitchen and family room. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd./Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Set on a 19-foot lot directly south of a cemetery, this semi-detached house failed to sell in its first two attempts when listed at $1,995,000 and $2.13-million last April. A change of agents, and a change of season all factored into finally landing a buyer at $2.13-million late in September.

“Sellers' fatigue, as I like to dub it, is seldom spoken of in our hot Toronto market, wherein the expectation is one of quick, profitable turnover,” agent Belinda Lelli said.

“We knew that we had the challenge of having to overcome both the physical and more importantly the psychological fatigue that agents face when having to list a property that failed to sell once, and in this case, twice.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The family room has a fireplace and access to the deck. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd./Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The roughly century-old home offers 3,000 square feet of modern living space with clear sightlines between the living and dining areas, as well as the kitchen and family room with a gas fireplace and access to the deck.

Four bedrooms are on the second and third floors, including a master bedroom with a walk-in closet, a third fireplace and one of five bathrooms. The basement has its own entrance and guest and recreation rooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The house is located in the coveted Yonge-St. Clair neighbourhood. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd./Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

“It looked like something out of Architectural Digest,” Ms. Lelli said.

“There was a separate entrance to a completely finished lower floor, which was so stunning with its own family room, a bedroom, full bath and wine cellar … One could easily lease it for $1,500 to $1,800.”

Although there is on-site parking, the property is also close to amenities on foot.

“This highly desirable home was situated in the coveted Yonge-St. Clair neighbourhood boasting coveted attributes inclusive of top schools, park, subway/TTC … boutiques, restaurants and the ubiquitous Starbucks, all with a short stroll,” Ms. Lelli said.

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.