Semi-detached home near Casa Loma sells after being relisted under $2-million

19 McMaster Ave., Toronto
Asking price: $1,995,000
Selling price: $1,950,000
Previous selling price: $965,000 (2006); $585,000 (1997)
Taxes: $8,707 (2017)
Days on the market: five
Listing agents: Lucille and Sarah Chenoweth, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
The action
Homeowners often look to neighbourhood sales as as a baseline for pricing their properties, so this semi-detached house was marked at $2.15-million this summer. Although there was little else available nearby, buyers did not come forward with offers, so the price was quickly dropped to $1.995-million in June.
“There was one home that did sell around the corner on Rathnelly [Avenue] for $2.15-million a couple months before this, so the vendor thought to try a similar number,” agent Lucille Chenoweth said.
“We had a lot of showings at that price, but no offers … but under $2-million, people came running.”
What they got
Set on a 24-foot by 132-foot lot is this more than century-old house with three bedrooms, four bathrooms and entertaining areas on on all levels but the third floor, including two with fireplaces and a lower level space with a rear exit.
The south-facing backyard, double garage and multitiered deck are also accessible from the dining room and renovated eat-in kitchen.
The agent’s take
“There are some houses with bigger square footage and there are some smaller ones too, so this is a mid-range size and a good family house,” Ms. Chenoweth said.
“It’s got a great school district and walkability to Yorkville [since] it’s just north of Dupont, off Avenue Road … but the biggest thing is it’s in a lovely little pocket on a one-way street that goes out to Avenue Road. So, nobody other than residents go on that street. It’s nice and quiet.”
