Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

23 Lowther Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $6,398,000 (October, 2021)

Previous asking price: $6.6-million (August, 2021)

Selling price: $6.3-million (November, 2021)

Previous selling prices: $6,250,000 (October, 2020); $2,615,000 (January, 2017)

Taxes: $17,273 (2021)

Days on the market: 31

Listing agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

On the main floor, a sleek kitchen is showcased between two entertaining areas with gas fireplaces.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This two-bedroom semi-detached house with 2,894 square feet of living space is an easy walk to Yorkville’s top retailers and restaurants. It attracted empty-nesters and celebrity athletes to the open house this summer, but, priced at $6.6-million, got no offers.

“There are buyers spending $6-million-plus, but often times they’re looking for larger family homes,” agent Andre Kutyan said. “This is a condo alternative.”

After a $202,000 price drop in the fall, one visitor made a low bid, which was declined, but raised the offer to $6.3-million two weeks later.

“If you want to be in prime Yorkville … there’s not much to choose from, ever. So this is the most expensive real estate per square foot in the City of Toronto,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“[Because] the choices were so limited, we were able to get the buyers back to the table and get to a price agreeable to both parties.”

What they got

Highlights upstairs include a seven-piece bathroom in the primary bedroom.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Less than five years ago, designer, and previous owner Jill Woolley nearly doubled the original size of this 2½-storey house and redressed it with high-end finishes right down to beamed ceilings, two wine walls and a wet bar in the basement.

On the main floor, a sleek kitchen is showcased between two entertaining areas with gas fireplaces.

Highlights upstairs vary from a marble-clad, seven-piece bathroom in the primary bedroom to an office with ceilings that open to a den on the third floor.

The agent’s take

The house has two wine walls and a wet bar in the basement.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“Every once in a while, I have the privilege of selling something really unique and this is one of them,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“The level of finishes, the layout, and every detail was thought out from top to bottom.”

That extends to the south-facing patio. “To have 138 feet of depth is not typical, so the yard was spectacular with an outdoor fireplace, built-in barbecue and seating areas,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“It’s a real entertainer’s home.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.