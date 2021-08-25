Semi-detached Victorian in the Annex gets better results after minor makeover

Open this photo in gallery Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

286 Major St., Toronto

Asking price: $1,495,000 (May, 2021)

Previous asking price: $1.799-million (March, 2021) *under previous agent

Selling price: $1.7-million (May, 2021)

Previous selling price: $1,268,000 (May, 2016)

Taxes: $7,130 (2020)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agents: Paul Maranger and Christian Vermast, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery A minor makeover paid off with a $1.7-million bid on the house on the offer date. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

When this semi-detached Victorian first came to market this spring it attracted only a handful of visitors over a two-week run.

A few months later, new agents suggested a minor makeover would improve results. Landscaping improved the 15-foot-by-115-foot lot and interior walls were removed to enlarge some rooms. The changes paid off with a $1.7-million bid on the offer date.

“[Before], when you walked in the door, you saw small rooms,” agent Christian Vermast said. “It wasn’t staged properly, and all the buyers could see was how much more money they’d have to put into it.”

“It looked more like an investment or rental property,” he said. “But we put it back to look like a single-family property that could easily accommodate a couple or a couple with young children.”

What they got

The more than 100-year-old house has 2½ storeys, with oak flooring in some rooms and a fireplace in the living room.

There are recreation areas on the second and lower levels.

The dining area is open concept, and the galley kitchen was remodelled with quartz countertops and two-tone cabinetry. There is rear access to a back patio and parking.

A rooftop deck provides outdoor space off the largest of three bedrooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery This more than 100-year-old house has 2½ storeys, with oak flooring in some rooms and a fireplace in the living room. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“Sometimes on the third floor, you have to duck because of the roofline impeding on the space,” Mr. Vermast said. “But this one had a very nice third floor with a beautiful deck. That gave it a competitive advantage versus peers in the same price range.”

The home is also a short walk to the bars, bistros and shops on Bloor Street West. “It’s a very good location; a very vibrant location,” Mr. Vermast said.

