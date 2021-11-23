Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

40 Bernard Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $3,125,000 (September, 2021)

Previous asking price: $3,185,000 (July, 2021)

Selling price: $2,971,000 (September, 2021)

Previous selling price: $2,850,000 (December, 2016); $1,350,000 (December, 2005); $970,000 (November, 1999)

Taxes: $14,248 (2021)

Days on the market: 16

Listing agents: Nigel Denham, Robert Nelson and Penny Brown, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

The owner of this semi-detached Victorian had immediate interest from one potential buyer when the home came on the market this summer. But when those negotiations ultimately came to naught, the heritage-designated property came back on the market in September, drawing an accepted offer of $2,971,000.

“The first offer came in less than a week after it was on the market, which is pretty typical in the prime Annex area,” agent Penny Brown said. “After that incident, it sold within a couple of weeks, which is actually a long time.”

“Homes can go up to $9-million in that neighbourhood – or more for the larger ones – so under $3-million for a Victorian with parking is a very good price,” Ms. Brown said.

“It’s also close to Yorkville and Bloor Street shops, so buyers found one parking spot was enough.”

What they got

Previous owners modernized this 2,395-square-foot house while preserving its heritage assets. The exterior is brick cladding with bay windows. Inside, ornate fireplaces anchor the living room and kitchen. There are crown mouldings on the ceiling and in the kitchen an extra-long island with an onyx countertop. Sliding doors open to a deck and patio on the 21-by-114-foot grounds.

Small balconies are situated off a family room and the larger of two bedrooms upstairs.

The lower level has two recreation areas with hardwood floors and pot lights, a guest bedroom and one of home’s four bathrooms.

The agent’s take

“It’s an average size, 2½-storey house with a lovely city-sized garden,” Ms. Brown said.

“Its beautiful façade is classic Victorian and hasn’t been tampered with, which made it appealing.”

