Semi in Toronto hits market sweet spot to grab $211,000 overasking offer

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

527 Craven Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $779,000 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $990,000 (March, 2021)

Previous selling price: $698,000 (October, 2016)

Taxes: $3,640 (2020)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Linda Ing-Gilbert, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery This two-bedroom house was built in 1926, but has been updated over the years. Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

This semi-detached house was decluttered, painted and staged in short order to get it on the market quickly. The timing was spot-on, catching a large audience of 20 visitors on its opening day and a pre-emptive offer of $990,000 – significantly more than the asking price.

“It was very busy, versus the week after when I brought something else out and the number of showings were chopped in half,” agent Linda Ing-Gilbert said.

“We felt $990,000 was a good offer versus a detached house on the same street, maybe 30 steps away, that ended up selling for less at $950,000.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The U-shaped kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and access to the yard. Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

This two-bedroom house was built in 1926, but has been updated over the years, including the addition of a skylight over the foyer and pot lights in open entertaining areas on the main and lower levels.

At the back of the house, the U-shaped kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and access to the yard.

The basement has its own full bathroom and front entrance.

The 12-by-73-foot lot lacks parking, but is steps to streetcars and some of the city’s top South Asian restaurants on Gerrard Street.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The house caught a large audience of 20 visitors on its opening day and a pre-emptive offer of $990,000. Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

“It’s under $1-million, it’s in the city, it has green space, and it is upgraded and turnkey,” Ms. Ing-Gilbert said.

“[Previous owners] made the front porch part of the house, so it gave them more square footage and ten-foot ceilings with skylights, so the house got lots of natural light.”

