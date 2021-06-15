Semi in Toronto hits market sweet spot to grab $211,000 overasking offer

527 Craven Rd., Toronto
Asking price: $779,000 (March, 2021)
Selling price: $990,000 (March, 2021)
Previous selling price: $698,000 (October, 2016)
Taxes: $3,640 (2020)
Days on the market: One
Listing agent: Linda Ing-Gilbert, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.
The action
This semi-detached house was decluttered, painted and staged in short order to get it on the market quickly. The timing was spot-on, catching a large audience of 20 visitors on its opening day and a pre-emptive offer of $990,000 – significantly more than the asking price.
“It was very busy, versus the week after when I brought something else out and the number of showings were chopped in half,” agent Linda Ing-Gilbert said.
“We felt $990,000 was a good offer versus a detached house on the same street, maybe 30 steps away, that ended up selling for less at $950,000.”
What they got
This two-bedroom house was built in 1926, but has been updated over the years, including the addition of a skylight over the foyer and pot lights in open entertaining areas on the main and lower levels.
At the back of the house, the U-shaped kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and access to the yard.
The basement has its own full bathroom and front entrance.
The 12-by-73-foot lot lacks parking, but is steps to streetcars and some of the city’s top South Asian restaurants on Gerrard Street.
The agent’s take
“It’s under $1-million, it’s in the city, it has green space, and it is upgraded and turnkey,” Ms. Ing-Gilbert said.
“[Previous owners] made the front porch part of the house, so it gave them more square footage and ten-foot ceilings with skylights, so the house got lots of natural light.”
