Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Semi in Toronto hits market sweet spot to grab $211,000 overasking offer

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

527 Craven Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $779,000 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $990,000 (March, 2021)

Previous selling price: $698,000 (October, 2016)

Taxes: $3,640 (2020)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Linda Ing-Gilbert, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

This two-bedroom house was built in 1926, but has been updated over the years.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

This semi-detached house was decluttered, painted and staged in short order to get it on the market quickly. The timing was spot-on, catching a large audience of 20 visitors on its opening day and a pre-emptive offer of $990,000 – significantly more than the asking price.

“It was very busy, versus the week after when I brought something else out and the number of showings were chopped in half,” agent Linda Ing-Gilbert said.

“We felt $990,000 was a good offer versus a detached house on the same street, maybe 30 steps away, that ended up selling for less at $950,000.”

What they got

The U-shaped kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and access to the yard.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

This two-bedroom house was built in 1926, but has been updated over the years, including the addition of a skylight over the foyer and pot lights in open entertaining areas on the main and lower levels.

At the back of the house, the U-shaped kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and access to the yard.

The basement has its own full bathroom and front entrance.

The 12-by-73-foot lot lacks parking, but is steps to streetcars and some of the city’s top South Asian restaurants on Gerrard Street.

The agent’s take

The house caught a large audience of 20 visitors on its opening day and a pre-emptive offer of $990,000.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

“It’s under $1-million, it’s in the city, it has green space, and it is upgraded and turnkey,” Ms. Ing-Gilbert said.

“[Previous owners] made the front porch part of the house, so it gave them more square footage and ten-foot ceilings with skylights, so the house got lots of natural light.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

