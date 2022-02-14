11 Bodwin Ave., Toronto.Rare Real Estate Inc.

11 Bodwin Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,188,000 (November, 2021)

Selling price: $1,430,000 (November, 2021)

Previous selling price: $951,000 (January, 2018); $270,000 (February, 2006)

Taxes: $4,124 (2021)

Days on the market: four

Listing agents: Meray Mansour and Mary Jo Vradis, Rare Real Estate

The action

With single-family homes in short supply in The Junction late last year and demand high, the owners of this semi-detached house had nearly 100 buyers tour the space within a few days of hitting the market.

“Because of the pandemic and a few other variables, like the fear of interest rates going up after being at an all-time low, it forced people to start looking,” said agent Meray Mansour.

Ms. Mansour said she and the sellers first spoke of listing the house a year ago, but the seller’s difficulties securing a new home delayed the process. In the end, the lag increased their expectations for the sale price.

“When we started a year back, I told [my sellers] their property was worth about $1.25-million,” said Ms. Mansour. “And within the year, I told them I thought it would go over $1.4-million.”

That estimate proved correct, as the best of three bids clinched a deal for $1.43-million.

“We knew we’d get multiple offers because in that price point, there wasn’t much available and it was a super cute house,” she said.

“It had everything, except parking, but the location was amazing.”

What they got

This house is over 100 years old but now has 1,177 square feet of updated living space. In addition, there’s a newly renovated, lower-level one bedroom apartment.

Entertaining and dining areas are separated on the main floor, and an office is tucked off one of three bedrooms upstairs.

The eat-in kitchen has porcelain tile floors and stainless steel appliances, plus access to a south-facing patio and yard on the 16- by 100-foot lot.

The agent’s take

“It has a really cute, new in-law suite with a kitchen and a walkout, so now, with homes getting so expensive, it’s nice to have that [rental] option,” said Ms. Meray.

“Also, families are moving together, so if the kids are home and parents are working from home, maybe the grandparents need to move in.”

