Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

15 Mandel Cres., Toronto

Asking price: $1,428,000 (April, 2023)

Selling price: $1,735,000 (April, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $748,000 (April, 2011); $590,000 (August, 2010)

Taxes: $6,357 (2022)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The action

There are hardwood floors and pot lights in the living room, with barrel vault ceilings spanning the length of the hall to a central staircase.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

This back-split house was one of the few properties to come to market after a drought of several months in a popular residential pocket along the upper Don River. Hopeful buyers quickly took note and within 48 hours seven offers were placed before the sellers, who selected one that added $307,000 to the asking price and a fast May closing date.

“The timing was very good, and supply was very limited, not just in this area, but the whole market,” said agent Bill Thom.

“Nothing had sold yet this year, so this was the first sale in that area.”

What they got

The kitchen boasts granite countertops, a ceramic tile backsplash and stainless-steel appliances.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

On a cul-de-sac across the tracks from Old Cummer GO station, this nearly 60-year-old house is spread across four levels, including a basement recreation area.

There are hardwood floors and pot lights in the living and dining rooms and granite countertops, a ceramic tile backsplash and stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen.

Barrel vault ceilings span the length of the hall to a central staircase leading to the upper and lower levels. There are three bedrooms upstairs and another in the lower level along with a family room that has direct access to a south-facing patio on the 50- by 120-foot lot.

There are three bathrooms.

The agent’s take

The nearly 60-year-old house is spread across four levels, with a basement recreation area.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

“It’s in the A.Y. Jackson school area, and the location is very convenient to access the highway, TTC and so on, that’s why it’s in a big demand area,” Mr. Thom said.

“The place did have renovations, such as the kitchen, and it has a hallway beautifully arched with 10- to 12-foot ceilings and a skylight.”