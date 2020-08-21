Seven offers for older detached Mississauga house

Open this photo in gallery Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

3210 Fairfox Cres., Mississauga, Ont.

Asking price: $849,000

Selling price: $870,000

Taxes: $5,942 (2020)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The action

The two-storey layout accommodates three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The sellers had spent months readying this detached house for sale and they were unwilling to pause their plans because of a pandemic, even if it required more online marketing materials, vetting of qualified buyers and strict showing protocols in late April.

“One thing we started to do with COVID in place was not just posting the prettiest photos online, but also photos of the mechanical systems and the basement, essentially showing all the warts,” agent Irene Kaushansky said. “We were looking to decreased the amount of live traffic.”

The scarcity of other homes for sale nearby likely helped boost the turnout of roughly two dozen visitors.

“We ended up with seven offers, so we were pleased with that because I don’t know in a normal market if we would’ve had more than that,” Ms. Kaushansky said.

What they got

There is an open dining space and two entertaining areas.

This two-storey brick house with a long driveway, double garage and wide porch sits at the bend of a quiet crescent on a 28-foot-by-146-foot lot.

Inside, the two-storey layout accommodates three bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as an open dining space and two entertaining areas, including one with a fireplace and backyard access.

The agent’s take

The basement was unfinished.

“It’s in a little pocket where there’s very little turnover to begin with and on top of that they had a nice pie-shaped lot,” Ms. Kaushansky said.

“It was rough, but was really solidly built, and the basement was unfinished, but high and dry, so it was a good blank canvas for people who had the creativity to give it new life.”

