 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Seventeen offers for compact Theatre District condo

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Right at Home Realty Inc.

224 King St. W., No. 2902, Toronto

Asking price: $500,000

Selling price: $620,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $255,133 (2015)

Taxes: $1,998 (2019)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agent: Alex Moloney, Right at Home Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The Theatre Park building stands across from Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto.

Right at Home Realty Inc.

Across from Roy Thomson Hall, one-bedroom suites at Theatre Park sold for $568,000 and $590,000 in June and July respectively. Months passed before a similar model – this 450-square-foot unit – was again available for sale and 140 potential buyers toured the property prior to the scheduled offer night early December.

“I sold the exact same plan a few months before – listed it low, held back offers and had multiple offers – so I saw the demand for that size, price point and location,” agent Alex Moloney said of the unit that sold for $568,000 to one of eight bidders.

“[For this unit], just the amount of showings we had was an indication I could expect more offers than we had before. But I wasn’t expecting 17.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The bedroom is separated from the main living space by frosted glass doors.

Right at Home Realty Inc.

About five years ago, Lamb Development Corp. constructed a 47-storey tower with ultra-modern suites, such as this one-bedroom unit with exposed concrete finishes and nine-foot ceilings, as well as walls of windows and sliding doors to a 132-square-foot terrace with a gas hookup.

Frosted sliding doors separate the bedroom from entertaining quarters outfitted with two-toned kitchen cabinetry, quartz counters and upscale appliances, including a gas stove.

Monthly fees of $292 are allocated for water, heating, 24-hour concierge and common area upkeep.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The outdoor terrace features a gas hookup.

Right at Home Realty Inc.

“The quality of finishes are higher end in terms of the appliances, kitchen and countertops, and the amenities in the building as well with the pool and gym,” Mr. Moloney said.

“And the location is one of the best things it has going for it because it’s right near the subway, and close to the Financial District and Theatre District.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies