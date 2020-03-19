Seventeen offers for compact Theatre District condo

Open this photo in gallery Right at Home Realty Inc.

224 King St. W., No. 2902, Toronto

Asking price: $500,000

Selling price: $620,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $255,133 (2015)

Taxes: $1,998 (2019)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agent: Alex Moloney, Right at Home Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The Theatre Park building stands across from Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto. Right at Home Realty Inc.

Across from Roy Thomson Hall, one-bedroom suites at Theatre Park sold for $568,000 and $590,000 in June and July respectively. Months passed before a similar model – this 450-square-foot unit – was again available for sale and 140 potential buyers toured the property prior to the scheduled offer night early December.

“I sold the exact same plan a few months before – listed it low, held back offers and had multiple offers – so I saw the demand for that size, price point and location,” agent Alex Moloney said of the unit that sold for $568,000 to one of eight bidders.

“[For this unit], just the amount of showings we had was an indication I could expect more offers than we had before. But I wasn’t expecting 17.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The bedroom is separated from the main living space by frosted glass doors. Right at Home Realty Inc.

About five years ago, Lamb Development Corp. constructed a 47-storey tower with ultra-modern suites, such as this one-bedroom unit with exposed concrete finishes and nine-foot ceilings, as well as walls of windows and sliding doors to a 132-square-foot terrace with a gas hookup.

Frosted sliding doors separate the bedroom from entertaining quarters outfitted with two-toned kitchen cabinetry, quartz counters and upscale appliances, including a gas stove.

Monthly fees of $292 are allocated for water, heating, 24-hour concierge and common area upkeep.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The outdoor terrace features a gas hookup. Right at Home Realty Inc.

“The quality of finishes are higher end in terms of the appliances, kitchen and countertops, and the amenities in the building as well with the pool and gym,” Mr. Moloney said.

“And the location is one of the best things it has going for it because it’s right near the subway, and close to the Financial District and Theatre District.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.