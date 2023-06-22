224 King St., W., No. 3603, Toronto

Asking price: $2.25-million (April, 2023)

Selling price: $2.2-million (April, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $1,750,000 (July, 2021); $794,681 (November, 2015)

Taxes: $5,934 (2023)

Days on the market: Nine

Listing agent: Rizwan Malik, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The kitchen features a full-height wine display case, stone countertops and upscale appliances, including a gas range.Andre Mckenzie/Andre McKenzie/SilverHouse

Agent Rizwan Malik was adamant this furnished and renovated two-bedroom corner unit would sell quickly if it was advertised to international buyers. He took 10 potential buyers through the 1,360-square-foot space, located in a luxury high-rise across from Roy Thomson Hall, in nine days. The sellers received a successful $2.2-million offer from an out-of-province buyer.

“Inventory levels were low, people were coming out of the woodworks, and we had a gorgeous unit,” Mr. Malik said.

“We worked out to over $1,600 a square foot, so compared to recent sales not only in the building, but also along the King Street strip, we were able to surpass those by almost $300 to $400 per square foot, which is an achievement.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: Monthly fees of $1,224 pay for water, heating, concierge and an outdoor pool.Andre Mckenzie/Andre McKenzie/SilverHouse

This seven-year-old unit at Theatre Park has walls of windows facing east and south, and a 26-foot-wide balcony with entrances into the primary bedroom and living room.

Recent upgrades drastically transformed the kitchen and two bathrooms. For instance, the kitchen features a full-height wine display case, stone countertops and upscale appliances, including a gas range.

A locker and parking spot complete the package. Monthly fees of $1,224 pay for water, heating, concierge and an outdoor pool.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: This seven-year-old unit at Theatre Park has walls of windows facing east and south.Andre Mckenzie/Andre McKenzie/SilverHouse

“It’s a highly sought after neighbourhood and a highly sought after address,” Mr. Malik said.

“It feels way more intimate, like a boutique building. Even though it’s a high-rise tower, you’re not sharing your floor with 10 or 15 units; there are maybe four units on this floor, which is nice.”

This unit is also remarkable. “It has a beautiful skyline view of the Financial District, the lake and the CN Tower,” Mr. Malik said.

“It also has an extra deep balcony, so you can actually have a table out there with chairs around it.”