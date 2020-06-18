Site tours on hold, East York house sold online

Open this photo in gallery The Weir Team

15 St. Hubert Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,799,000

Selling price: $1,780,000

Taxes: N/A

Days on the market: N/A

Listing and co-op agents: Cameron Weir and Scott Hanton, The Weir Team

The action

There is roughly 1,800-square feet of interior living space.

Early in March, agents Scott Hanton and Cameron Weir, concerned about the potential spread of COVID-19 through traditional open houses and showings, promoted this custom house exclusively online, targeting their database of potential buyers. Over two weeks, they identified a few interested parties and finally found a match with clients who had been looking in a nearby neighbourhood.

“Since COVID began, we are seeing a lot more off-MLS exclusive sales,” Mr. Hanton said.

“We had a couple other listings in the neighbourhood as well, in a similar [price] bracket, so we’d work our clients from one home to the next. We had one on Dunkirk [Road] for example, so I’d call those [owners] up and tell them to have a look at this exclusive on St. Hubert,” Mr. Cameron said.

What they got

There are white oak hardwood floors throughout and gas fireplaces in the living/dining area, and combined kitchen and family room.

Just a short walk from Dieppe Park, this house is a former bungalow on a 27-foot-by-100-foot corner that was rebuilt as a two-storey structure with a stone and masonry exterior, four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

There is roughly 1,800 square feet of interior living space. There are white-oak hardwood floors throughout and gas fireplaces in the living/dining area, and combined kitchen and family room. There is a walkout to the backyard.

The basement has its own kitchen and bathroom.

The agent’s take

The house has four bathrooms.

“It was a bungalow they had renovated, and it had beautiful cedar shingles, hand done up the sides,” Mr. Weir said.

“The attention to detail throughout and craftsmanship – you could really feel was high end.”

The original diminutive garage was also improved. “They raised the garage up eight to nine inches, so that allowed for parking,” Mr. Weir said.

