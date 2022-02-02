1091 Deta Rd., Mississauga, Ont.Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

1091 Deta Rd., Mississauga

Asking price: $1,299,900 (November, 2021)

Selling price: $1,590,000 (November, 2021)

Previous selling price: $432,000 (June, 2006)

Taxes: $7,822 (2021)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

This three-bedroom bungalow has a busy GO Train line right beside it, which was a deal breaker for some buyers. But it was barely an issue for the 60 others who signed up for a tour. Indeed, a few found the low-slung property on a large 63-foot-by-200-foot lot so alluring that they bid well over the $1,299,900 asking price.

“I had a ton of showings, but just wasn’t sure how it would go because it’s right beside the railroad tracks,” agent Jenelle Cameron said. “I was taking offers at 7 p.m. and didn’t have anything registered until 6:45 p.m. Then I had six offers.

“We gave the top two people the opportunity to improve because it was too close to call, and one came back with a fair bit more than the other one.”

What they got

This 1950s bungalow with an attached double garage was renovated with new mechanics and other updates about 20 years ago.

There is hardwood flooring in the open living and dining areas, as well as the central kitchen.

At the rear, one bedroom has its own bathroom and access to a wide deck and patio.

A second kitchen, recreation area and two bedrooms can be found on the lower level.

The agent’s take

“It has a lot of nice touches, like [the seller] redid the kitchen, so you could move in and not have to do anything to it,” Ms. Cameron said.

“It has a great in-law suite in the basement, totally self contained, so it’d probably be easy to legalize that and rent it out.”

“It’s a really wide lot, so some people talked about subdividing it,” Ms. Cameron said.

