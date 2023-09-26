Open this photo in gallery: William Kwok/William Kwok

90 Cavehill Cres., Toronto

Asking price: $998,000 (July 2023)

Selling price: $1.15-million (July 2023)

Taxes: $4,204 (2023)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agents: Belinda Lelli and Suzanne Stephens, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: This four-bedroom house has 2,147 square feet of living space spanning three floors.William Kwok/William Kwok

This 65-year-old house was listed while it was under probate, a process that could take months to complete and delay the closing for the next owner. On the upside, many families appreciated an affordable property with a new coat of paint, flooring, and landscaping. Six visitors made offers before one broke a close tie with a $1.15-million bid.

“It’s not like the kitchen didn’t need new appliances,” said agent Belinda Lelli. “There’s a possibility the buyers will turn the lower level into an income-producing property, but ... without them having to come in and start ripping out the floors, which is too overwhelming for young parents.”

The sale came at a time when other homes in the area were having a tough time attracting buyers. “Properties priced over $1.05-million to $1.1-million that were deserving of that price weren’t moving,” said Ms. Lelli. “It’s really something else because they’re nice houses, but a lot of them also weren’t staged and painted.”

Open this photo in gallery: The main floor has two bedrooms.William Kwok/William Kwok

What they got

This four-bedroom house has 2,147 square feet of living space spanning three floors, including a lower-level guest suite with its own kitchen, recreation area, guest room, and one of home’s three bathrooms.

On the main floor, there is a traditional kitchen and open living and dining areas, along with two bedrooms. One of them exits to a deck and 54-by 92-foot grounds.

Two bedrooms are on the level above the double garage.

Open this photo in gallery: The sale came at a time when other homes in the area were having a tough time attracting buyers.William Kwok/William Kwok

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: A lower-level guest suite has its own kitchen, recreation area, guest room, and one of the home’s three bathrooms.William Kwok/William Kwok

“Wexford-Maryvale is a well sought out community for families as it is in close proximity to good schools, parks, shopping and transit, and this home is nestled on a very quiet crescent,” Ms. Lelli said.

“The bedrooms are a good size, and it has a nice backyard, and the other big lure behind it is a decommissioned hydro corridor, so no housing will come there.”