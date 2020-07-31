 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Six offers as buyers clamour for Leslieville semi

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

410 Rhodes Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $799,900

Selling price: $934,500

Previous selling price: $233,000 (2004)

Taxes: $2,935 (2020)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Linda Ing-Gilbert, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

There is ceramic flooring in the galley kitchen.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

In late May, agent Linda Ing-Gilbert hosted her first virtual open house for this two-bedroom residence and gathered more than 150 viewers, despite technical glitches locking out about a dozen others. The second run brought even more participants, yet 80 potential buyers still requested on-site showings as Ontario entered Stage 1 of its reopening.

“The resale market – especially for starter houses – is in high demand with little supply,” Ms. Ing-Gilbert said.

“When this house came out, there were three other houses in the same price point, but they were on main streets and this one’s on a quiet side street.”

Neighbours even complained of the uptick in traffic despite the hassle of COVID-related waivers and safety gear to enter. “There were no double appointments – they were half hour time slots only – so if there was any overlap, people had to stand outside and wait,” Ms. Ing-Gilbert said.

“We had six offers and we would’ve had more, but everybody was afraid of competing.”

What they got

There is hardwood and laminate flooring in the entertaining areas.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

This semi-detached house was built in 1902, but the interior has been recently updated. There is ceramic flooring in the two bathrooms and the galley kitchen, and hardwood and laminate flooring in the entertaining areas on the main and lower levels.

There is no parking on the 13-foot-by-110-foot lot, allowing for wide front and rear decks.

The agent’s take

Ms. Ing-Gilbert says the previous owners used the space in the backyard well.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

“It’s on the smaller end, but it was cute and had a lot of character,” Ms. Ing-Gilbert said.

“It had a great backyard. [The sellers] used every inch of space very wisely.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more.

