Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Six offers for Toronto home despite stiff competition

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
285 Brookdale Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,095,000

Selling price: $1,425,000

Previous selling prices: $1,370,000 (2017); $960,250 (2014); $328,000 (2001); $269,200 (1995)

Taxes: $5,802 (2019)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: André Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The open concept kitchen has granite counter tops, an island, stainless steel appliances and access to the south-facing patio.

Discussions to list this semi-detached house began in January, but by the time it was decluttered and properly staged it was late March, and the city was in the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We had over 20 showings and considering we were in the middle of a pandemic that’s excellent,” agent André Kutyan said.

“About one quarter of the people who saw it put offers forward. And the interesting thing was there were two other properties listed at the same time in direct competition.”

Those homes were listed for roughly $1.2-million and $1.3-million, and sold for $1.25-million and $1.325-million respectively.

“It is rare to have three competing listings on at the same time in the neighbourhood. However we achieved the best result of the three due to our marketing strategy and aggressive pricing,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“Our expectation was between $1.4- and $1.45-million because pre-pandemic, it’s possible it could’ve hit closer to $1.5-million given the comparables sold in January, February and early March.”

What they got

The formal living room has a gas fireplace.

Just east of Avenue Road, this 1,283-square-foot house sits on a 23-foot-by-110-foot lot, also occupied by two sheds and a mutual driveway.

Previous owners have improved the three-bedroom dwelling with everything from updated roofing to an open concept kitchen and dining area with granite counter tops, an island, stainless steel appliances and access to the south-facing patio.

There is a formal living room with a gas fireplace, and a more casual family room in the 671-square-foot basement.

The agent’s take

It is a standard semi-detached home, but it has been renovated.

“It’s your typical original, semi-detached home in the area, but it had been renovated,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“The big plus was we were about 200 metres from John Wanless public school … literally steps away from one of the top public schools in the city.”

