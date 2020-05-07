Six showings, two bids for home listed after March break

Open this photo in gallery The Weir Team

117 Walpole Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $948,000

Selling price: $1.1-million

Previous selling price: $610,000 (2015)

Taxes: $4,176 (2019)

Days on the market: six

Listing agent: Paul Grisé, The Weir Team

The Action

Open this photo in gallery The roughly 80-year-old house is built on a 18-by-100-foot lot. The Weir Team

Before most restrictions were imposed to minimize the spread of the novel coronavirus, plans were already under way to list this semi-detached house the week after March Break. The sellers couldn’t delay the sale, so the open houses were cancelled to eliminate crowds and any buyers needing a tour were given strict viewing protocols.

“We ended up having two offers on the home, which was fantastic considering we had just six showings,” agent Paul Grisé said.

“If we had gone to market three weeks before, this home would have gotten a much stronger number, but my clients were happy with the number they achieved.”

What they got

This roughly 80-year-old house with a classic brick exterior is nestled between a deep front lawn and a south-facing backyard on an 18-by-100-foot lot.

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen was refashioned with an island, stainless steel appliances and an exit to a south-facing back deck. The Weir Team

The 1,700-square-foot interior has been modernized, with clear sight lines between the foyer and living and dining areas. The rear kitchen has been opened up and refashioned with an island, stainless steel appliances and an exit to a wide back deck.

A floating glass staircase connects to three bedrooms upstairs and a recreation area in the basement. The lower level also has its own entrance, kitchen and full bathroom.

The Agent’s Take

Open this photo in gallery The fully renovated house has a recreation area in the basement. The Weir Team

“This is a really lovely home in a great, affordable pocket,” Mr. Grisé said.

“It had been fully renovated – with permits – over the time the clients owned the home. They called an engineer to redo the main floor and made it completely open concept, so it has a great industrial loft look with exposed venting and double wide patio doors.”

