Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Six showings, two bids for home listed after March break

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

The Weir Team

117 Walpole Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $948,000

Selling price: $1.1-million

Previous selling price: $610,000 (2015)

Taxes: $4,176 (2019)

Days on the market: six

Listing agent: Paul Grisé, The Weir Team

The Action

Open this photo in gallery

The roughly 80-year-old house is built on a 18-by-100-foot lot.

The Weir Team

Before most restrictions were imposed to minimize the spread of the novel coronavirus, plans were already under way to list this semi-detached house the week after March Break. The sellers couldn’t delay the sale, so the open houses were cancelled to eliminate crowds and any buyers needing a tour were given strict viewing protocols.

“We ended up having two offers on the home, which was fantastic considering we had just six showings,” agent Paul Grisé said.

“If we had gone to market three weeks before, this home would have gotten a much stronger number, but my clients were happy with the number they achieved.”

What they got

This roughly 80-year-old house with a classic brick exterior is nestled between a deep front lawn and a south-facing backyard on an 18-by-100-foot lot.

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen was refashioned with an island, stainless steel appliances and an exit to a south-facing back deck.

The Weir Team

The 1,700-square-foot interior has been modernized, with clear sight lines between the foyer and living and dining areas. The rear kitchen has been opened up and refashioned with an island, stainless steel appliances and an exit to a wide back deck.

A floating glass staircase connects to three bedrooms upstairs and a recreation area in the basement. The lower level also has its own entrance, kitchen and full bathroom.

The Agent’s Take

Open this photo in gallery

The fully renovated house has a recreation area in the basement.

The Weir Team

“This is a really lovely home in a great, affordable pocket,” Mr. Grisé said.

“It had been fully renovated – with permits – over the time the clients owned the home. They called an engineer to redo the main floor and made it completely open concept, so it has a great industrial loft look with exposed venting and double wide patio doors.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

For sale in this area

View similar listings below. Clicking on the map will take you to the listings below.

Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1199999.00
645 RHODES AVE, Toronto, Ontario
HOMELIFE/MIRACLE REALTY LTD
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Lovely Bright Spacious Renovated & Extension Open Concept 3 + 1 Br With Parking. Beautiful Hardwood Floor Throughout, Gourment Kitchen With High End Gas Stove, S/S Appliances, Counter And Lots Of Storage, Fully Finished Basement With Separate Laundry And Well Designed Turn Key, Income Of Legally Approved Basement Apartment, Steps To School, Ttc, Shops & Restaurants**** EXTRAS **** 2 S/S Fridges, 2 Stoves (1 Gas & 1 Electric) 2 Washer, 2 Dryer For Each Unit, All Electrical Light Fixtures, Hot Water Tank Rental, All Measurement And Taxes To Be Verify By Buyer/Buyer Agent, Can Park 2 Cars If You Park In Tandom Shape. (id:31729)
Listing ID E4734855
Salesperson TANWEER IQBAL NAEEM
Brokerage HOMELIFE/MIRACLE REALTY LTD
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
789000.00
90 SHUDELL AVE, Toronto, Ontario
RE/MAX HALLMARK REALTY LTD.
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Here's Your Chance To Own A Very Sweet Piece Of The Pocket. Open Concept Main Level With Living Room, Separate Dining Room And Kitchen With Walkout To Back Deck Ideal For This Summers Barbecue Season. Large Bedrooms With Closets & Bright Windows. Basement Rec Room Or Bedroom #3 With 4 Pce. Bathroom. Chill On The Front Porch And Enjoy Being On One Of The Best Streets In The East Just Steps To Everything You Could Want.**** EXTRAS **** Fridge, Stove, Built In Shelving,All Light Fixtures (Exclude Dining Room Elf), Washer, Dryer. Home Inspection And 3D Virtual Tour Available. Request Link To View Space In Virtual Reality.Furnace & Ac Rental $126.50/Mos. (id:31729)
Listing ID E4745246
Salesperson LESLIE ELLEN SCOTT
Brokerage RE/MAX HALLMARK REALTY LTD.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
599900.00
34 KERR Road, Toronto, Ontario
Sutton Group Quantum Realty Inc., Brokerage
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Attention Renovators, Investors and First Time Home Buyers! 3+1 Bedroom home with a detached 2 car garage in rear AND a good sized yard. It's all about the location and this home gives you Leslieville, The Beaches, TTC, major shopping, Greenwood and Woodbine Parks all within walking distance. Duke of Connaught Public school is 300m or 3 minutes walk! Downtown and highways just minutes from home. (id:31729)
Listing ID 30805128
Salesperson Brandon Jones
Brokerage Sutton Group Quantum Realty Inc., Brokerage
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1199000.00
32 SHUDELL AVE, Toronto, Ontario
WEISS REALTY LTD.
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Fully Detached Brick Home With Large Eat In Kitchen. Walking Distance To Elementary, Junior High And Catholic Schools. 5 Min Walk To Pape And Donlands Subway Stations. Close To Many Houses Of Worship (Christian, Jewish And Muslim), Parks, Public Transportation (Including Gerrard Street Car Service To Downtown), Restaurants & Shopping. Furnace Ac And Leaf Guard Eves Done In 2005, 100 Amp Service & 1"" Water Line From Street. 1/4"" Copper Plumbing Throughout**** EXTRAS **** Ss Fridge, Ss Gas Stove, Ss Dishwasher, Washer , Dryer, Light Fixtures (Exclude Sunroom Door), Hwt (Owned) (id:31729)
Listing ID E4736682
Salesperson MICHAEL S. WEISS
Brokerage WEISS REALTY LTD.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
799900.00
21 WEST LYNN AVE, Toronto, Ontario
RE/MAX HALLMARK JAMIE DEMPSTER GROUP REALTY
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Welcome To West Lynn! Spacious, Bright Detached Home On Tree-Lined Street. Features 2-Storey Addition, Spacious & Updated Kitchen, 2 Very Large Bedrooms. Finished Basement Has Family Room & Separate Entrance. Fully Fenced Backyard With Two-Tier Deck Perfect For Entertaining. Quiet Family Friendly Close-Ended Street Located Just Steps To Coveted East Lynn Park, Coxwell Ttc Subway Station, Restaurants, Top Rated Schools, & Everything The Danforth Has To Offer.**** EXTRAS **** Two Fridges, B/I Microwave, Decor Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Two Washer/Dryer Units. All E.L.F's, All Window Coverings, Gas Furnace, Shed In Backyard. Facebook Live Virtual Open House Thursday May 7th, 12Pm - 1Pm. (id:31729)
Listing ID E4753438
Salesperson JAMIE DEMPSTER
Brokerage RE/MAX HALLMARK JAMIE DEMPSTER GROUP REALTY
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
958000.00
1548B KINGSTON RD, Toronto, Ontario
RE/MAX ALL-STARS REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Spectacular Executive Town Home Located In Highly Sought After Birchcliff-Cliffside Community. At Approx 2,182 Sqft, It's Unique Design Provides Spacious & Comfortable Living. Feats Incl 9Ft Cielings On 2nd Floor, Hardwood Flrs And Pot Lights. Modern Kitch W/ Quartz Counters. Magnificent South Facing Sun Terrace W-Out From Living Room. 3rd Level Devoted Entirely To A Master Retreat With Enuite And Huge Walk In Closet. Direct Access To Heated Garage!**** EXTRAS **** **3D Model & Floorplan Available Via Virtual Tour Link** Ss Fridge, Gas Stove, B/I Microwave & Dw. Stackable Washer/Dryer. Rough-In Central Vac. Comm Element Fee Appx $348.00 (Incl. Snow Removal, Grass Cutting,Water,Comm Elements Lighting) (id:31729)
Listing ID E4741412
Salesperson MICHAEL R BARRASSO
Brokerage RE/MAX ALL-STARS REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1988000.00
484 PAPE AVE, Toronto, Ontario
ICI SOURCE REAL ASSET SERVICES INC.
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Gorgeous Detached Victorian Pape Village, A Rare Gem! Entire Standalone Office Building,Work/Live Or Investment Use. High Ceilings And Bright Light Flow Across This Three Story With Over 4,200Sqr Feet Of Space Finished Basement With Separate Entrance, Includes Eat-In Kitchen,Two Rooms&4Piece Bath. Private 3 Car Parking. Amazing Hardwood Floors. Versatile Property With Multiple Options For Use! Everything Updated Building Has Its Own Generator.**** EXTRAS **** Upgrades: New Windows, Furnace1, Furnace2, Roof, Soffit/Eaves, Hotwatertanks, Entire Basement Drains To Street Connect, Backyard Retaining Wall/Stairs, Parging=> More Info=> Click Below=> 'More Information' Or 'Multimedia' On Mobile. (id:31729)
Listing ID E4640233
Salesperson JAMES R. TASCA
Brokerage ICI SOURCE REAL ASSET SERVICES INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1690000.00
15 WILEY AVE, Toronto, Ontario
RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
4
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Don't Miss Unique Home For Unique People! Totally Renovated Bright Home With Lots Of Natural Light. Many Modern Designer's Ideas Will Impress You With Glass Floors, Many Skylights, Leather Granite And More! Top Of The Line Kithen Appls, 10 Ft Ceilings On Mail Floor, Vaulted Ceilings, 2 W/Outs In Bsmt, Heated Floors In Washrooms And Basement. 7 Min To Subway Station. Close Danforth Ave, Restaurants, Schools, Hospitals And Parks.**** EXTRAS **** Kitchen Aid Fridge, Stove, Cooktop,Range Hood,1Microwave, Dishwasher. Washer/Dryer. All Elfs, Window Shutters.Bsmt Is Separated From Main Area. Easy Transforms To Open Concept Bsmt. Possible To Move Laundry To Bsmt Or Install Second Laundry (id:31729)
Listing ID E4716008
Salesperson SERGE PROKHOROV
Brokerage RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1199000.00
43 AMROTH AVE, Toronto, Ontario
BOSLEY REAL ESTATE LTD.
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Beautifully Renovated Home With Incredible Finishes. The Main Floor Is Open Concept & Breathtaking. Featuring A Floor-To-Ceiling Glass Railing-Wall, Maple Flooring, Gas Fireplace, Exposed Brick Wall And A Massive Contemporary Eat-In Gourmet Kitchen W Walkout To Backyard, S/S Appliances & Ceasarstone Countertops. Features Great Vignettes Of Space; Clear Height Finished Basement W Full Bathroom. Third Floor Loft Is An Ideal Private Office Or Spare Room.**** EXTRAS **** Photos From Previous Listing. Inclusions: Fridge, Dw, Range, Affixed Mirrors, Elfs, Gas Fireplace. Fully Renovated, Bsmt Tv, Waterproofing/Sump, New Roof, Shed/Garden Acc's. Subway 5 Min Walk. Gledhill Jps Fr Immersion, Great Farmers Market (id:31729)
Listing ID E4749446
Salesperson TREVOR MAXWELL BOND
Brokerage BOSLEY REAL ESTATE LTD.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1475000.00
#1 -79 EATON AVE, Toronto, Ontario
RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Newly Built By Esteemed Toronto Design-Build Firm, Baukultur/Ca To Net Zero Ready Technical Standard. Amazing Space - Custom Finishes & Built-Ins, Premium Appliances, Wide-Plank, Hand Scraped Hardwood. Over-Sized Windows & Skylights Flood The Home With Superb Light. Full Floor Serene Master Suite With W/O To Terrace & Luxurious Ensuite. Fully Finished Basement. Fenced Rear Yard. Exceptional Attention To Detail And Design Throughout.**** EXTRAS **** A Unique Urban Home Built To Exceptional Green Standards With High Performance Envelope And Ultra-Efficient Systems, Ideally Situated In A Family Friendly Neighbourhood . All Appliances, Exclude Elf In Lower Level. Full Tarion Warranty. (id:31729)
Listing ID E4746582
Salesperson PAUL JOHNSTON
Brokerage RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca

The trademarks REALTOR®, REALTORS®, and the REALTOR® logo are controlled by CREA and identify real estate professionals who are members of CREA.

