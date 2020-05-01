Sixteen bidders for Liberty Village townhouse

Open this photo in gallery Jordan Prussky Photography

85 East Liberty St., Th 81A, Toronto

Asking price: $695,000

Selling price: $965,000

Previous selling price: $504,500 (2014); $362,533 (2013)

Taxes: $2,819 (2019)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agent: André Kutyan, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The living area on the main floor has a soaring 17½-foot ceiling. Jordan Prussky Photography

In the heart of Liberty Village, this condominium townhouse fetched a bid soon after listing in February, but the sellers decided to await the results of extra exposure. After visits from more than 250 interested buyers, 16 offers were put forward, the best going $300,000 over asking.

“In East Liberty, very few townhouses ever come up and the last one sold in the spring of last year for $890,000,” agent André Kutyan said.

“There are a lot of buyers in this [price] range, and this is before interest rates were dropped and stress tests were loosened for CMHC buyers.”

WHAT THEY GOT

Open this photo in gallery Kitchen has granite, ceramic and stainless steel finishings. Jordan Prussky Photography

At the base of a three-tower complex is a small collection of two-storey units, one of which is this 999-square-foot residence with two entrances and a parking spot.

The main floor is laid out with an open living area with a soaring 17½-foot ceiling, a separate dining area and kitchen with granite, ceramic and stainless steel finishings.

Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, stacked laundry machines and one of two bathrooms.

The cost of water and heating, as well as recreational facilities, are paid through monthly fees of $599.

The agent’s take

“What’s not typical is it’s two storeys with a nice two-storey living room and a 350 square foot courtyard with a private entrance from the street and from the building,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“It’s the best of both worlds: You’re getting condo living with all the amenities, yet it was like living in a house.”

