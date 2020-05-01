 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Sixteen bidders for Liberty Village townhouse

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Jordan Prussky Photography

85 East Liberty St., Th 81A, Toronto

Asking price: $695,000

Selling price: $965,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $504,500 (2014); $362,533 (2013)

Taxes: $2,819 (2019)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agent: André Kutyan, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The living area on the main floor has a soaring 17½-foot ceiling.

Jordan Prussky Photography

In the heart of Liberty Village, this condominium townhouse fetched a bid soon after listing in February, but the sellers decided to await the results of extra exposure. After visits from more than 250 interested buyers, 16 offers were put forward, the best going $300,000 over asking.

“In East Liberty, very few townhouses ever come up and the last one sold in the spring of last year for $890,000,” agent André Kutyan said.

“There are a lot of buyers in this [price] range, and this is before interest rates were dropped and stress tests were loosened for CMHC buyers.”

Story continues below advertisement

WHAT THEY GOT

Open this photo in gallery

Kitchen has granite, ceramic and stainless steel finishings.

Jordan Prussky Photography

At the base of a three-tower complex is a small collection of two-storey units, one of which is this 999-square-foot residence with two entrances and a parking spot.

The main floor is laid out with an open living area with a soaring 17½-foot ceiling, a separate dining area and kitchen with granite, ceramic and stainless steel finishings.

Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, stacked laundry machines and one of two bathrooms.

The cost of water and heating, as well as recreational facilities, are paid through monthly fees of $599.

The agent’s take

“What’s not typical is it’s two storeys with a nice two-storey living room and a 350 square foot courtyard with a private entrance from the street and from the building,” Mr. Kutyan said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s the best of both worlds: You’re getting condo living with all the amenities, yet it was like living in a house.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies