2662 Bloor St., W., No. 804, Toronto

Asking price: $2,295,000 (March, 2023)

Selling price: $2.2-million (April, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $1,809,000 (January, 2018); $630,000 (February, 2004); $523,271 (November, 2002)

Taxes: $6,395 (2023)

Days on the market: 17

Listing agent: Motria Dzulynsky, Re/Max Professionals Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: This two-bedroom plus den unit has an eat-in kitchen and a separate dining area.Re/Max Professionals Inc.

This 1,626-square-foot corner unit with a 527-square-foot terrace has more space inside and out than the average condominium suite around Old Mill, a historic landmark on the Humber River. Local buyers made up most of the people through on house tours and a couple with ties to the community made a $2.2-million offer to buy it.

“Those units are in high demand because there aren’t a lot of them with nice terraces and bigger units in good locations,” said agent Motria Dzulynsky, “so the buyers jumped on it.”

“There were some units in other buildings, but nothing exactly like this. Only a few come up every year with that kind of outdoor space.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: 'Only a few [condos] come up every year with that kind of outdoor space,' says agent Motria Dzulynsky.Re/Max Professionals Inc.

This two-bedroom-plus-den unit in a 20-year-old mid-rise building abutting the Old Mill subway station has an eat-in kitchen, a separate dining area, and a living room with a gas fireplace and sliding doors to a terrace with water lines.

There is an enclosed den with a balcony, and a primary bedroom with a walk-in closet and six-piece ensuite.

The unit comes with a storage locker and tandem parking spots. Monthly fees of $1,755 cover utilities, cable, 24-hour concierge and use of the indoor pool and rooftop deck.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: Monthly fees of $1,755 cover utilities, cable, 24-hour concierge and use of the indoor pool and rooftop deck.Re/Max Professionals Inc.

“It’s a nicer, luxury boutique building in the area,” Ms. Dzulynsky said. “And it’s right next to the subway, so it’s easy to get downtown.”

The unit’s size was its strength. “It has a nice layout, and you can fit your furniture if you were coming from a house,” Ms. Dzulynsky said.

“It has a nice size terrace and it’s square, which is unusual because units usually have smaller balconies… so it’s like a back yard with a view.”