Skyline views raise status of small Toronto suite

Done Deal

Skyline views raise status of small Toronto suite

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

500 St. Clair Ave. W., Unit 1401, Toronto

Asking price: $695,000

Selling price: $685,000

Taxes: $2,726 (2018)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The action

This 769-square-foot unit was designed with nine-foot-ceilings and windows in every room.

Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

More than half a dozen buyers freed up their schedules to personally tour this corner suite as soon as it appeared on the market in mid-April. One couple liked what they saw, and wasted no time negotiating an offer of $685,000.

“It was a great space and nothing was on the market at the same time,” agent Christopher Bibby said.

“What made this unit special is it’s quite rare to have a south exposure with a smaller unit in these buildings because they’re generally reserved for the two-bedroom units.”

What they got

The unit has 'views down to the lake, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Toronto Islands and CN Tower,' the agent said.

Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

In a two-tower complex at St. Clair Avenue and Bathurst Street, this 769-square-foot unit was designed with nine-foot-ceilings and windows in every room, including the den and west-facing balcony off the living room.

There is a four-piece bathroom and ensuite laundry facilities, in addition to a U-shaped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and hardwood floors.

Monthly fees of $656 pay for water, concierge, fitness, media and party rooms. A storage locker and parking are also included.

The agent’s take

The unit is in a two-tower complex at St. Clair Avenue and Bathurst Street.

Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

“A lot of one-bedroom and one-bedroom-plus-den units face north, but here you had views down to the lake, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Toronto Islands and CN Tower,” Mr. Bibby said.

“Generally, when you think of a one-bedroom-plus-den [unit], the den is an open concept, three-wall room, but this den actually had a door.”

