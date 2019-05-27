Skyline views raise status of small Toronto suite

500 St. Clair Ave. W., Unit 1401, Toronto
Asking price: $695,000
Selling price: $685,000
Taxes: $2,726 (2018)
Days on the market: Two
Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty
The action
More than half a dozen buyers freed up their schedules to personally tour this corner suite as soon as it appeared on the market in mid-April. One couple liked what they saw, and wasted no time negotiating an offer of $685,000.
“It was a great space and nothing was on the market at the same time,” agent Christopher Bibby said.
“What made this unit special is it’s quite rare to have a south exposure with a smaller unit in these buildings because they’re generally reserved for the two-bedroom units.”
What they got
In a two-tower complex at St. Clair Avenue and Bathurst Street, this 769-square-foot unit was designed with nine-foot-ceilings and windows in every room, including the den and west-facing balcony off the living room.
There is a four-piece bathroom and ensuite laundry facilities, in addition to a U-shaped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and hardwood floors.
Monthly fees of $656 pay for water, concierge, fitness, media and party rooms. A storage locker and parking are also included.
The agent’s take
“A lot of one-bedroom and one-bedroom-plus-den units face north, but here you had views down to the lake, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Toronto Islands and CN Tower,” Mr. Bibby said.
“Generally, when you think of a one-bedroom-plus-den [unit], the den is an open concept, three-wall room, but this den actually had a door.”
