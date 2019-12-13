Small pool of buyers for five-bedroom Burlington home on edge of Lake Ontario

Open this photo in gallery Engel & Völkers Toronto Central

590 North Shore Blvd. E., Burlington, Ont.

Asking price: $3.2-million

Selling price: $2,990,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $600,000 (2001)

Taxes: $10,759 (2019)

Days on the market: 45

Listing and co-op agent: John Genereaux, Engel & Volkers Toronto Central

The action

Open this photo in gallery Each room, including this living space, has windows that face the lake. Engel & Völkers Toronto Central

There were a handful of lakeside estates available for sale in Burlington, Ont., this summer, including this gated, three-storey house on a rare 100-foot-by-240-foot lot. Only six buyers requested tours, but two made bids a month apart.

“For a home of this type and luxury in Burlington, the average days on market is 243 days. We sold in 45,” agent John Genereaux said of the late September sale.

“Since January, this is the fourth home that has sold in this price range and above.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The home underwent major renovations in 2001 and 2010. Engel & Völkers Toronto Central

There were major renovations and expansions completed in 2001 and 2010 to this century-old home. The 3,482-square-foot space now has multiple walkouts to a south-facing backyard landscaped with terraced gardens, patios, rooftop decks and stone steps to a dock.

Every room faces the lake, including a sitting room and a master suite with a terrace on the upper floors.

Open this photo in gallery The home has multiple walkouts to the landscaped yard. Engel & Völkers Toronto Central

Original gumwood floors were preserved in the living and dining rooms, and brick walls – made from the ballast taken from vessels sailing from Scotland to load up with Canadian wheat – were left exposed in two bedrooms, the kitchen and great room.

Limestone floors are new to the mudroom and adjacent office, and also heated in one of the four bathrooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery Stone steps lead down to a dock. Engel & Völkers Toronto Central

“It felt like someone took a Rosedale home from Toronto and [set] it here. Every detail in this home was immaculate,” Mr. Genereaux said.

“They have stacking doors that you can slide right across to open up the whole kitchen and grand room, so you could see over the water and the other side of the bay.”

Story continues below advertisement

The ballast bricks were used throughout the house, including the barbecue hut and heated double garage with a car lift.

“The house was built with ballast bricks from the ships, which was amazing,” Mr. Genereaux said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.